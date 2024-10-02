DEMATIC VIRTUAL SHOWCASE: INSIDE LANDMARK GROUP'S 265,000m2 AUTOMATED MEGA DC

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Automation technology provider, Dematic, will host its latest virtual showcase event, 'Inside Landmark Group's 265,000m2 Automated Mega DC', next week.

The virtual showcase, being held this Wednesday 9th October at 2pm GST time, will offer an insight into the state-of-the-art Dematic automated solution Landmark Group implemented. Mithun Perinchery, Head of Sales – Middle East, Africa and Türkiye at Dematic will present alongside Prakash Rao – Head of Supply Chain at Landmark Group outlining the key challenges Landmark Group faced with a manual supply chain, an overview of the automated solution and technology, an exclusive walkthrough of the mega DC and insights into the benefits and key learnings Landmark Group has realised.

"The fully automated mega distribution centre developed by Dematic has delivered Landmark Group with transformative results since its implementation. By partnering with Dematic, Landmark Group set out to not only enhance its supply chain capabilities but to take on a pioneering position in the region in terms of logistics efficiencies and omnichannel fulfillment. Since the system went live, the automation has significantly boosted operational efficiency, accelerated and enhanced the accuracy of order fulfillment and elevated customer satisfaction." Explains Mithun Perinchery, Head of Sales – Middle East, Africa and Türkiye, Dematic.

"We look forward to sharing insights into the project experience and the significant outcomes Landmark Group has achieved over the past five years. Attendees will also have the opportunity to experience a virtual walk-through of the facility and see the cutting-edge automation and technology in action."

Speakers:

Mithun Perinchery, Head of Sales – Middle East, Africa and Türkiye, Dematic: with over 16 years of extensive experience, Mithun has been responsible for the design and development of some of the leading order fulfilment and logistics systems projects in the META region and managing customer relations for Dematic. Mithun's diverse background and experience enable him to examine issues through both technical and business lens providing unique insights and solutions to critical issues facing business today.

Prakash Rao, Head of Supply Chain Projects & Home Operations, Landmark Group: Prakash has three decades of diverse experience across sectors such as FMCG, Retail, Engineering, and Consumer Durables. He leads all the supply chain initiatives and innovations across the retail business and operations for Landmark Retail Home brands. With his extensive experience in supply chain process transformation, planning, and operations, Prakash also effectively leads Landmark Retail's supply chain projects at a strategic level, including the automated DC facilities, networks, and infrastructure as well as leading the Digital Supply Chain application initiatives, and omnichannel transformation.

Register now.