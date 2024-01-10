DemandTec by Acoustic Positioned as the Leader in the SPARK Matrix™ for the Intelligent Retail Pricing & Promotion Optimization (IRP&PO) market, Q4, 2023 by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading Intelligent Retail Pricing & Promotion Optimization (IRP&PO) vendors.

DemandTec by Acoustic, with its comprehensive technology for Intelligent Retail Pricing & Promotion Optimization (IRP&PO), receives strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact.

MIDDLETON, Mass., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named DemandTec by Acoustic a Q4, 2023 technology leader in the SPARK Matrix™ analysis of the Intelligent Retail Pricing & Promotion Optimization (IRP&PO) market.

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™: Intelligent Retail Pricing & Promotion Optimization (IRP&PO), Q4, 2023 includes a detailed analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading Intelligent Retail Pricing & Promotion Optimization (IRP&PO) vendors in the form of its SPARK Matrix™. It gives users strategic information to evaluate vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.

According to Saad F. Shaikh, Analyst at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, "DemandTec by Acoustic's intelligent retail pricing and promotion optimization platform utilizes AI/ML to provide retailers with a holistic view of consumer demand. It delivers optimal real-time price, promotion, and markdown recommendations that meet retailers' financial goals. DemandTec's Total Lifecycle Pricing platform uses advanced analytics to generate precise demand forecasts and optimize prices for various products, channels, and customer segments, maximizing sales and improving customer experience. Furthermore, the company's platform enables retailers and suppliers to collaborate and plan effective promotions, and helps them execute personalized promotions to increase sales." Saad added, "DemandTec by Acoustic has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact and has been placed as the leader in the SPARK Matrix™: Intelligent Retail Pricing & Promotion Optimization (IRP&PO), Q4, 2023 owing to its comprehensive and innovative retail pricing solutions, compelling vision and roadmap, extensive IRP&PO vendor ecosystem, year-on-year growth, and comprehensive product offerings with in-depth domain experience."

"We're excited to see our continued investment in innovation recognized by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions with DemandTec by Acoustic's positioning as a technology leader in its SPARK Matrix report. This recognition validates our strategy to provide a smarter, faster, simpler way to optimize retailers' pricing, promotions, and markdowns at speed and scale," said Jack Tirella, Executive Vice President & General Manager of DemandTec by Acoustic. "At a time when balancing retail profitability with consumer demand is increasingly challenging to achieve, this acknowledgment underscores the power of our lifecycle pricing recommendations to empower retailers with a winning, consumer-driven pricing strategy."

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions defines an Intelligent Retail Pricing & Promotion Optimization (IRP&PO) solution as 'a solution which helps retailers optimize prices across the product lifecycle, plan effective promotions, and formulate optimal markdown strategies. The solution utilizes advanced analytics to increase sell-through, maximize sales, and improve margins. The solution also helps retailers manage prices with ease and monitor the pricing performance. It equips retailers with a granular analysis of their consumers and the market by leveraging insightful data to recommend real-time prices across all channels and enable them to make informed pricing decisions.'

Additional Resources:

Interested in learning more? Meet DemandTec by Acoustic at NRF 2024, Booth #267. Reserve your spot here .

For more information about DemandTec by Acoustic, visit www.demandtec.com .

For a complimentary download of the SPARK Matrix™: Intelligent Retail Pricing & Promotion Optimization (IRP&PO) , 2023 Knowledge Brief, click here .

For the SPARK Matrix report, visit SPARK Matrix™: Intelligent Retail Pricing & Promotion Optimization (IRP&PO), 2023.

About DemandTec by Acoustic

A pioneering leader for decades, DemandTec continues to usher in the new era of retail pricing technology. With its pricing, promotions, markdowns, and collaboration solutions, CPG and retail partners can balance real-time shopper demand with business objectives to drive sustainable, profitable revenue growth. To learn more, visit www.demandtec.com.

About Acoustic, L.P.

Acoustic, L.P. helps brands build closer, lasting, more rewarding customer connections through data-driven visibility and personal, relevant, and frictionless engagement. Our diverse range of solutions includes unified marketing and digital customer experience insights, campaign execution, behavioral experience analytics, and optimized pricing, promotion, markdown, and collaboration technology. With the help of our award-winning technology and unbeatable client success teams, businesses across industries can drive customer lifetime value. Learn more about the Acoustic portfolio at www.acoustic.com.

Media Contacts:

Alexandra (Connelly) Nixon

Acoustic, L.P.

1125 Oak St., Suite 201

Conway, AR 72032

press@acoustic.com

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients as the strategic knowledge partner in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth Advisory Services. Quadrant's research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

For more available research, visit: https://quadrant-solutions.com/market-research/

Contact:

Mr. Ajinkya Ingle

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Regus Business Center 35 Village Road, Suite 100

Middleton, MA 01949

Email: ajinkya@quadrant-solutions.com

Phone: (+1) 978-605-1066

Content Source: https://quadrant-solutions.com/press-release/demandtec-by-acoustic-positioned-as-the-leader-in-the-spark-matrix-for-the-intelligent-retail-pricing-promotion-optimization-irppo-market-q4-2023-by-quadrant-knowledge-solutions-462

Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/quadrant-knowledge-solutions/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/746706/1470558/Quadrant_Knowledge_Solutions_Logo.jpg