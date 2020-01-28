Demandbase Optimizes Marketing Spend With Automated Advertising

Dynamic Audiences enables marketers to automate advertising and marketing campaigns, saving time and money

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Demandbase , the leader in Account-Based Marketing (ABM), today announced the availability of Dynamic Audiences feature to its flagship ABM Platform, enabling B2B marketers to automate their advertising and marketing campaigns. Dynamic Audiences empowers marketers to optimize their ABM strategy by automatically updating campaign audiences with the most relevant target accounts, based on CRM updates, recent offsite intent activity, website engagement, or other events that support a specific campaign.

The holy grail for B2B marketers is to deliver the right message at the right time to the right audience. However, it is nearly impossible to manually provide this information, especially as audiences move through various stages of the buying journey. With Dynamic Audiences, powered by Artificial Intelligence, B2B marketers can automate the targeting of specific accounts with specific messages based on sales stage, intent, website engagement, and other buyer data. Now B2B marketers can accomplish the following:

Automatically advertise to new accounts as they progress through the buyer's journey

Prioritize marketing investment on accounts showing interest in your products

Deliver the most relevant content to your target accounts

Save time and resources by creating always-on campaigns

"B2B Marketers continue to fight many uphill battles when it comes to influencing revenue, including identifying and updating their audience lists to ensure their campaigns are reaching the right accounts," said Peter Isaacson, CMO, Demandbase. "Automated Advertising using Dynamic Audiences allows marketers to quickly create a 'set it and forget it' approach to their account-based marketing."

"Account-based marketing and sales continue to evolve in its level of sophistication," said Sydney Sloan, CMO, SalesLoft. "Dynamic Audiences, using intent data, gives us a first-move advantage to reach our target accounts programmatically."

Dynamic Audiences will be available worldwide in February. Demandbase will present a product webinar outlining how Dynamic Audiences can increase the effectiveness of each role within marketing and sales teams, planned for February 25th at 10 am PST. For more information and to register for the webinar, please click here .

About Demandbase

Demandbase is the leader in Account-Based Marketing (ABM) and an indispensable part of the B2B tech stack. The company offers the only end-to-end ABM platform that helps B2B marketers identify, win, and grow the accounts that matter most. The biggest and fastest-growing companies in the world, such as Accenture, Adobe, DocuSign, GE, Salesforce, and others, rely on Demandbase to drive their ABM strategy and maximize their marketing performance. The company has been named to the JMP Securities list "The Hot 100: The Best Privately Held Software Companies," the Deloitte Fast 500, and named a Gartner Cool Vendor for Tech Go-To-Market. In 2019, Demandbase executives authored the definitive book on ABM, Account-Based Marketing: How to Target and Engage the Companies That Will Grow Your Revenue . For more information, please visit www.demandbase.com or follow the company on Twitter @Demandbase .

