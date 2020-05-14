Demandbase Launches The ABM Innovation Tour

The four-part virtual experience will highlight what's next in B2B marketing

SAN FRANCISCO, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Demandbase , the leader in Account-Based Marketing (ABM) , announced today the launch of the ABM Innovation Tour . The premier virtual experience, with events on June 24, July 8, July 22, and August 5, will provide marketers the opportunity to connect with industry leaders and learn what's next in B2B marketing.

[ Click-To-Tweet ] B2B marketers, rejoice! Demandbase's virtual ABM Innovation Tour is coming. Hear from leaders on what's next in B2B marketing https://bit.ly/3dIf7s2

"Despite these unprecedented times, B2B marketers are still expected to hit pipeline quotas. The ABM Innovation Tour is designed to bring B2B marketers together to share new ideas and learn what's on the horizon of ABM innovation and strategy. Furthermore, the event will provide B2B marketers with the tools to drive growth in any economic climate," said Peter Isaacson, Chief Marketing Officer, Demandbase. "This virtual experience will provide B2B marketers with access to valuable insights, connect with fellow marketers, and gather inspiration from industry leaders so they can prepare for what's next in B2B marketing."

Throughout the four-stop virtual experience, attendees will have access to insights, industry best practices, and success stories from industry leaders. Attendees can expect a robust agenda filled with insightful presentations from some of the world's leading brands, including:

What's Up and What's Next For B2B Marketing, Gabe Rogol , Chief Executive Officer, and Peter Isaacson , Chief Marketing Officer, Demandbase.

, Chief Executive Officer, and , Chief Marketing Officer, Demandbase. Winning New Accounts With Insight-Based Targeting , Nick Robinson , Director of Digital Marketing, and Adam Miller , Strategic Programs Lead, SAP.

, , Director of Digital Marketing, and , Strategic Programs Lead, SAP. Not Another PowerPoint, Been There Done That, Kate Levine , Demand Activation Leader, KPMG.

To register for the conference or view more information on the agenda, sessions, speakers, and sponsors, visit the ABM Innovation Tour page and follow us on Twitter with #TheABMTour.

This year's event includes Gold sponsors On24, PFL, Folloze, and Uberflip; and Silver sponsor Elevated Third.

About Demandbase

Demandbase is the leader in Account-Based Marketing (ABM) and an indispensable part of the B2B tech stack. The company offers the only end-to-end ABM platform that helps B2B marketers identify, win, and grow the accounts that matter most. The biggest and fastest-growing companies in the world, such as Accenture, Adobe, DocuSign, GE, Salesforce, and others, rely on Demandbase to drive their ABM strategy and maximize their marketing performance. The company has been named to the JMP Securities list "The Hot 100: The Best Privately Held Software Companies," the Deloitte Fast 500, and named a Gartner Cool Vendor for Tech Go-To-Market. In 2019, Demandbase executives authored the definitive book on ABM, Account-Based Marketing: How to Target and Engage the Companies That Will Grow Your Revenue .

For more information, please visit www.demandbase.com or follow the company on Twitter @Demandbase .

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/195496/demandbase_logo.jpg

Related Links

http://www.demandbase.com



SOURCE Demandbase