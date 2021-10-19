Demand for Phytochemicals to flourish as Consumption from Biopharmaceuticals & Skin Care Industry to upsurge

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global market for phytochemicals is expected to surge at a CAGR of 9.8% over the next ten years, as per a newly revised study by Persistence Market Research.

Phytochemicals are compounds found in plants and plant-based foods and have a number of health benefits. They help in providing flavor, color, and fragrance to food. Increased research in the sector has helped scientists discover different uses of phytochemicals in the pharmaceuticals industry. Phytochemicals have been known to reduce the risk of cancer and many other chronic diseases such as diabetes, heart diseases, stroke, Alzheimer's, and Parkinsons. The pharmaceutical industry is keenly looking for its increased use in the preparation of various medicines for such diseases.

In 2020, BASF SE approved five active ingredients through the COSMOS-standard as the products were sourced and produced ethically and organically. The company is the largest provider of active ingredient natural cosmetics. 145 cosmetic ingredients of BASF SE are COSMO-registered globally.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

East Asia , Latin America , and the Middle East and Africa have high potential for market growth, at expected CAGRs of 11.5%, 10.7%, and 10.1%, respectively.

, , and the and have high potential for market growth, at expected CAGRs of 11.5%, 10.7%, and 10.1%, respectively. Europe and North America hold the highest share in the market on the basis of consumption of plant-based and healthy nutritious food, with a market share of more than 55% collectively.

and hold the highest share in the market on the basis of consumption of plant-based and healthy nutritious food, with a market share of more than 55% collectively. Based on type of phytochemicals, polyphenols and carotenoids are consumed more since they are extensively used in food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, dietary supplements, and cosmetics, collectively accounting for more than 60% of phytochemicals being consumed worldwide.

Demand for carotenoids and flavonoids are expected to rise at a greater CAGR as they are used to treat skin diseases and as dietary supplements. Expected CAGR is 10.6% and 10.0% for carotenoids and flavonoids, respectively, for the forecast period.

Along with pharmaceuticals, the cosmetics and personal care sector is expected to achieve a greater market share in phytochemical application, rising at a CAGR of 10.7%.

"Phytochemicals have numerous applications in nutraceuticals, cosmetics and personal care, animal feed, and food and beverages. However, extensive research on phytochemicals for use in pharmaceuticals will increase their use for medicinal purposes, which is anticipated to drive demand over the coming years," says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Major players in the market are involved in strategic acquisitions as well as acquiring various quality certifications to ensure standard quality of the product for a wider reach and global and regional acceptability.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S sources premium ingredients from all around the world with the view of creating unique formulations for its customers. The company follows various procedures with certificates of analysis, which guarantee product quality from each of the suppliers along with testing and re-testing before the ingredient becomes a part of its products.

Kothari Phytochemicals and Industries Ltd. has received numerous certifications to deliver its products across multiple regions such as North America , Europe , Latin America , and East Asia . The company holds various international standards such as US FDA, Apotex, Government of Mexico , Government of Japan , WHO-GMP, and Government of Italy .

, , , and . The company holds various international standards such as US FDA, Apotex, Government of , Government of , WHO-GMP, and Government of . Phyto Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd. focuses on offering high standard quality, reliability, and certified products to its customers. The company holds various certificates to validate its product quality and authenticity, such as GMP, Halal, non-GMO, organic kosher, ISO, HACCP, and gluten-free.

Explore More Valuable Insights

Persistence Market Research, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the global phytochemicals market, presenting historical data (2016-2020) and estimation statistics for the forecast period of 2021-2031.

The study offers compelling insights on the basis of type (carotenoids, flavonoids, phytosterols, polyphenols, and others) and application (food & beverages, cosmetics and personal care, pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, animal feed, and others), across seven major regions of the world.

