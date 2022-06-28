Demand For Global In Vivo Toxicology Testing Market Size & Share to Surpass USD 7.54 Billion by 2028, Exhibit a CAGR of 6.3% | Industry Trends, Growth, Value, Segment Analysis & Forecast Report by Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The global in-vivo toxicology market grasped a revenue growth of USD 5.23 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow to around USD 7.54 billion by 2028 at a CAGR rate of 6.3 percent over the forecast period.

The focus on bringing the attrition rate of failing molecules in the early stages has become more significant and there is a considerable increase in the leverage of in-vivo testing.

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled as "In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market By Technology (Proteomics, Toxicogenomics, High-Throughput Technologies, Transcriptomics, OMICS Technologies, Molecular Imaging Technologies, Metabolomics, Genomics, And Cell Culture Technology), By Product (Issue Culture Assays, Enzyme Toxicity Assays, Reagents & Labware, Cell-Based ELISA And Western Blots, Services, Bacterial Toxicity Assays, Assays Receptor Binding Assays, And Other Assays), By Industry (Oral Fluid Screening, Diagnostics, Chemical Industry, Hair Screening, Cosmetics & Household Products, Alcohol Screening, Pharmaceutical Industry, Food Industry, Urine Screening, And Other Diagnostics): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis And Forecast, 2020 – 2028." into their research database.

In Vivo Toxicology Testing Market : Overview

The toxic effect of chemicals is examined on non-human living organisms which are basically called as In-Vivo Toxicology. The cytotoxicity tests actually expose the adverse effects of the drug in living organisms. Before it could be tested on humans, it is tested on organisms or animals to identify the effect of a drug. Many animals are used for testing such as guinea pigs, rodents, rabbits, and others. They are also injected by different ways of exposure. The prominent ones are intravenous, topical, intramuscular, and others.

These tests are done on the isolated organs or parts of the animals. Most hazardous chemical substances actually go through validation in this process even during the early stages of the drug development. The safety evaluation of the drug along with its ranking as a potential drug is done through in-vivo toxicology testing. It includes a total evaluation of all the responses put together like absorption, distribution, metabolism, excretion, dose-response, and threshold response of the drug. Various industries use them on a frequent basis like pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and the food industry. Many research and development organizations also use these kinds of tests on the organisms on a regular basis.

These tests also have the capacity to expose the presence of cultured bacteria or any alien infections in the body. Sometimes, not just the harmful effects of drugs are being exposed, but also the deficiency or toxic properties infested in the organism are identified. The resultant product could be anything ranging from treatment drugs to any agricultural chemicals or even general food additives.

Industry Dynamics:

In Vivo Toxicology Testing Market : Growth Drivers

Recent innovations in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries along with rising focus on personalized medications to propel the market growth

Recent innovations in human cell culture, as well as test systems, instigates an expansion of the market. These tests are predictive, demonstrative, and extremely suitable for screening nanomaterials and airborne materials which makes them a leveraging aspect of drug validation for the companies.

The pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries are keen on developing drug products that have real value rather than some immediate benefits. Hence many innovations in testing methods have been on the rise and serious validation based on its real outcome has been deemed important. This increases the demand for in-vivo toxicology testing in all medical industries thereby propelling market growth considerably.

The focus on bringing the attrition rate of failing molecules in the early stages has become more significant and there is a considerable increase in the leverage of in-vivo testing. An increase in the innovations of animal model testing coupled with rising in the focus on personalized medications also triggers market growth.

There is also an eminent increase in clinical trials which contributes to the growth of the global in-vivo toxicology market. Oncology research along with humanized animal models testing has gained traction which is fueling the market growth in huge proportions. The increase in funding of small biotech firms and small-scale start-ups in pharmaceutical sectors induce market growth as well.

There has also been a considerable rise in the development of toxic substances and dosage testing which has increased the demand for in-vivo testing. Apart from this, this testing has been adopted in various sectors such as pharmaceutical, chemicals, biotechnology firms, cosmetics, and household products.

In Vivo Toxicology Testing Market : Restraints

Availability of alternate methods of testing to animal testing and growing contempt against animal testing hampers the market growth.

Animal welfare communities have increased the pressure of contention against animal testing. This has triggered the research scientists and toxicology experts to come up with new methods of alternative testing methods. This impedes market growth to a large extent. In-vitro testing as an alternative has been blooming in recent times and many mainstream companies have adopted that testing method to reduce animal use in toxicology studies. This factor invariably limits the demand for animal model testing proportionally.

In Vivo Toxicology Testing Market: Opportunities

The increasing trend of humanized animal model testing in preclinical research provides a lucrative opportunity for market growth.

Humanized animal models gained from human cells or tissues have been used rapidly in biotechnology firms. The actual effects of drugs on humans are being estimated by this method which is also deemed to be more precise than any other testing method. They also expose any kind of human-specific infections, and therapies that cure them as well. This factor actually increases the demand and leverage of in-vivo toxicology testing. An increase in oncology research and focus on personalized medicines provide opportunities for the global in-vivo toxicology market expansion.

In Vivo Toxicology Testing Market: Challenges

Government regulations against harming animals for medical testing pose a challenge for the market growth

There has been an increase in the regulations and laws regarding the ethical use of animals in research which instigates the scientists to look for alternative methods of testing. There are also loopholes in animal testing which affect the accuracy and efficacy of the results. All these factors pose a challenge to market growth.

Chronic test type segment in in-vivo testing has increased because of the growing chronic diseases which pose a challenge for the market

In-vivo toxicology is segmented as acute, sub-acute, sub-chronic test types. This has been used rapidly because of the increasing spread of chronic diseases in the geriatric population. This has increased the leverage and demand for in-vivo testing which triggers large-scale employment of the testing equipment and faculties. This poses a challenge for the market to satisfy this massive demand for in-vivo testing.

Global In Vivo Toxicology Testing Market : Segmentation

The global In-vivo toxicology in this research analysis is divided into product types, testing types, toxicity endpoints, testing facilities, end-user, and regions.

The product types are classified as instruments, animal models, and reagents & kits. The testing types are divided into chronic toxicity testing, sub-chronic toxicity testing, sub-acute toxicity testing, and acute toxicity testing. The toxicity endpoints are immunotoxicity and systemic. The testing facilities are outsourced and in-house. End-users comprise academic institutes, research institutes, and CROs.

List of Key Players of In Vivo Toxicology Testing Market :

Charles River Laboratories

The Jackson Laboratory

Envigo

Taconic Biosciences

Janvier Labs

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Danaher Corporation

Waters Corporation

Agilent Technologies

Shimadzu Corporation

Bruker Corporation

PerkinElmer

MerckkgaA

GE Healthcare

Bio-Rad laboratories

genOway

Cyagen Biosciences

GVK BIO

Polygene

Crown Biosciences

Transcure Bioservices

Harbour BioMed.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 5.23 Billion Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 7.54 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 6.3 % 2022-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2021 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, and By End Use Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered Charles River Laboratories, The Jackson Laboratory, Envigo, Taconic Biosciences, Janvier Labs, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher Corporation, Waters Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Shimadzu Corporation, Bruker Corporation, PerkinElmer, MerckkgaA, GE Healthcare, Bio-Rad laboratories, genOway, Cyagen Biosciences, GVK BIO, Polygene, Crown Biosciences, Transcure Bioservices, and Harbour BioMed. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/965

Recent Developments

In March 2020 , GenOway acquired exclusive worldwide rights from Merck for its foundational CRISPR/Cas9 portfolio in the rodent field.

, GenOway acquired exclusive worldwide rights from Merck for its foundational CRISPR/Cas9 portfolio in the rodent field. In July 2020 , Taconic entered into an agreement with the University of Texas Medical Branch to distribute humanized ACE2 mice for COVID-19 research.

, Taconic entered into an agreement with the Medical Branch to distribute humanized ACE2 mice for COVID-19 research. In December 2020 , the Jackson Laboratory started the production of ACE2 mice to support the research on COVID-19.

Regional Dominance:

Growing trend of biomedical research and preclinical activities.

North America is the largest share of the global in-vivo toxicology market. This is due to the presence of major players in the in-vivo toxicology market. There is a growing trend of biomedical research and preclinical activities by CROs happening in this region which makes it the most dominating region for the in-vivo toxicology market. Asia Pacific region also trails as the second-largest share of the market due to the significant growth opportunities for pharmaceutical firms in this region. The growing geriatric population along with qualified researchers and low-cost operations in this region are supporting factors of market growth.

Global In Vivo Toxicology Testing Market is segmented as follows:

In Vivo Toxicology Testing Market : By Product Type Outlook (2022-2028)

Instruments

Animal Models

Reagents & Kits

In Vivo Toxicology Testing Market : By Testing Types Outlook (2022-2028)

Chronic Toxicity Testing

Sub-Chronic Toxicity Testing

Sub-acute Toxicity Testing

Acute Toxicity Testing

In Vivo Toxicology Testing Market : By Toxicity Endpoints Outlook (2022-2028)

Immunotoxicity

Systemic

In Vivo Toxicology Testing Market : By Testing Facility Outlook (2022-2028)

Outsourced

In-house

In Vivo Toxicology Testing Market : By End-user Outlook (2022-2028)

Academic Institutes

Research Institutes

CRO's

In Vivo Toxicology Testing Market : By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

