Demand for Air Start Unit to Surge within Military & Commercial Industry: Fact.MR

NEW YORK, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global air start unit market is projected to expand at a steady CAGR of over 7% through 2031, estimated award winning market research company Fact.MR in new study. Increasing technological advancements, rising investment in the expansion of airport, and burgeoning demand for continuous flow air start unit within military aviation sector is expected to bolster the market growth over the forecast period between 2021 and 2031.

Rise in military aircraft and aviation fleets across the world and the increasing demand for less polluting engines have improved the sales of air start units. Military and commercial sectors give high importance to the small and compact air start units, which are ready-to-use for all weather like conditions. Hence, air start units with mass flow rate of 150 PPM-250 PPM are gaining traction within military & commercial aviation sector.

Surging demand for technologically advanced yet sustainable air start units have prompted the manufacturers to come up with sustainable state-of-the-art technology in fleet management systems. These systems offer greater accuracy and precision for monitoring and diagnosis. Hence, burgeoning demand for the compact, ready-to-use and advanced air start units within military aviation sector is furthering the market growth.

Driven by aforementioned factors, the global air start unit market is expected to surpass a valuation of US$ 132 billion by 2031.

"Increasing research for efficient and advanced engines and continuous flow air start units within military & commercial sector is creating ample growth opportunities for market players" says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways

Air start unit with mass flow rate of 150 PPM-250 PPM are set to witness highest demand throughout the forecast period

Continuous flow air start unit segment is expected to have immense growth owing to their operational capability and widespread application

India is poised to grow at over 8% CAGR over the forecast period due to the increasing development of airports in the region and easy trade in logistics

is poised to grow at over 8% CAGR over the forecast period due to the increasing development of airports in the region and easy trade in logistics China is expected to lead the Asia Pacific's air start unit market throughout the forecast period

is expected to lead the air start unit market throughout the forecast period Backed by the largest fleet of military craft in the world, the U.S. is leading the global air start unit market.

Countries such as Japan , South Korea and others are expected to witness high growth, expanding the East Asia's market at 7% CAGR through 2031.

Competitive Landscape

Fact.MR has profiled some of the prominent manufacturers operating in air start unit market include TLD Group, MAK Controls and Systems Pvt. Ltd., Rheinmetall AG, Guinault GSE, Textron GSE, Weihai Guangtai Airport Equipment Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Tianyi Airport Equipment Corp. Ltd., Stewart and Stevenson, and Aviation Ground Equipment Corp. among others. Strategic partnerships with government bodies, product innovation and targeted mergers & acquisition with key companies are some of the core strategies that will help the aforementioned players maintain their position in the industry.

Air Liquide Global E&C Solutions, the Engineering & Construction activity of the Air Liquide Group, in March 2021, announced a successful start-up of a world scale butadiene extraction unit at Evonik's facility in Antwerp, Belgium to expand its footprints across Europe.

Also, in February 2021, India's largest manufacturer of industrial and medical gases, INOX Air Products announced the investment of US$ 27 million to build 8 new air separation units across the country as the India's largest Greenfield investment plant.

More Valuable Insights on Air Start Unit Market

In its latest research report, Fact.MR delivers an insightful details on the global air start units' market trends and growth scenario for the period of 2021 and 2031. To gain a better understanding on the shortcomings and forthcomings of the global air start units market, the market is segmented on the basis of mass flow rate (less than 150 PPM, 150-250 PPM, 250-350 PPM, and above 350 PPM), configuration (towable, skid mounted, and self-propelled), machine type (stored and continuous flow), engine type (IC engines and gas turbine engines), end-user (commercial and military) and regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania and Middle East & Africa).

Key Questions Covered in the Report

What will be the future growth outlook of global air start units market?

What are the headwinds and tailwinds that the market is expected to witness over the coming years?

Which is the most lucrative segment for the global air start unit market?

Which region is expected to provide growth opportunities for air start units' market players?

What is the impact of Covid-19 on air start unit market?

