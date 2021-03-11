DELVE Names Agata Krawiec-Rokita As General Manager CEE

BOULDER, Colo., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, DELVE, the measurement-first advertising consultancy that empowers marketers with the intelligence of their own data, announced that former McKinsey consultant and RTB House executive, Agata Krawiec-Rokita, has joined the company as General Manager, Central Eastern Europe (CEE). DELVE currently has 5 offices in 4 countries. Ms. Krawiec-Rokita will oversee CEE go-to-market strategy, partner relations, key accounts, and other critical financial and operational areas of the firm. She is taking on this new role to lead the needs of the growing CEE region.

"Central Eastern Europe is an important part of our global strategy and is vital to growing our overall business including 1st party data activation in Advertising, AdTech system integration, and Digital Consulting," said Greg Sobiech, DELVE CEO and Founder. "I am excited that Agata is joining our team to lead efforts in CEE. Throughout her career, she has shown an exceptional ability for driving strategy, sales, marketing and operational excellence. Agata has a unique understanding of evolving data, marketing and advertising needs of top Enterprise brands in the CEE region."

Commenting on her new role, Krawiec-Rokita said: "The passion and dedication the DELVE team has brought to the industry is inspiring. I am thrilled to be joining the team that is pioneering data-first marketing. I am looking forward to growing Central Europe as an increasing number of global brands see the benefits of working with our world-class global digital consultancy."

While at McKinsey, Krawiec-Rokita focused on the strategic projects for top-management across multiple sectors including high-tech, telecommunications, finance and pharmaceuticals. Her responsibilities at RTB House included launching the local office in France, building and managing the team and consistently growing RTB market share. She will work from Warsaw, Poland.

ABOUT DELVE

DELVE drives continuous client success through integrated measurement and attribution, informed media and creative optimization, and intelligent data activation. DELVE's data-first approach delivers strategic insights for powerful and efficient marketing. DELVE is a top-rated Google, Amazon and Facebook Partner who leverages 1st party data to help businesses make marketing decisions that maximize RoAS and their overall Enterprise Value. Learn more at www.delvedeeper.com

SOURCE Delve