Delivery Robots Market size worth $ 2946.67 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 35.48% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The "Global Delivery Robots Market Size By Number of Wheels, By Speed Limit, By End-User Industry, By Component, By Load Carrying Capacity, By Geographic Scope And Forecast" report has been published by Verified Market Research®. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global Delivery Robots Market, including its growth prospects, market trends, and market challenges.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Delivery Robots Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 35.48% from 2021 to 2028, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 198.17 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 2946.67 Million by the end of the forecast period.



Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample?rid=144877

Browse in-depth TOC on "Delivery Robots Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Revolutionizing Last-Mile Deliveries: Global Delivery Robots Market on the Rise

Starship Technologies, headquartered in San Francisco with engineering facilities spanning Estonia and Finland, stands at the forefront of the burgeoning Global Delivery Robots Market. As of August 19, 2020, the company boasts the coveted position of being the largest "last mile" delivery robot provider, spearheading innovations that are reshaping the logistics landscape.

Innovative Features Redefining Last-Mile Deliveries

Starship's delivery robots, with a cargo capacity of 9kg and a maximum speed of 4 mph, are engineered to transcend traditional delivery constraints. Weighing approximately 25kg, these robots, priced at over $5,000 to manufacture, incorporate cutting-edge features such as 10 cameras for 360-degree vision, ultrasonic sensors, GPS navigation, gyroscopes, and more. Bridging the gap between autonomous cars and conventional delivery methods, Starship Technologies is revolutionizing the last mile.

Delivery Robots Market Drivers and Strategic Investments

The Global Delivery Robots Market is experiencing robust growth, driven by a strategic reduction in last-mile delivery costs and the promise of punctual deliveries with zero human travel. Continuous investments in research and development are propelling innovation, with major market players launching new and upgraded robots to meet escalating consumer demands.

Recent notable investments, such as the USD 17 Million raised by Starship Technologies in 2021 from TDK Ventures and Good Year Ventures, underscore the market's potential. These funds are earmarked to upscale operations and further solidify the company's position as a trailblazer in autonomous last-mile deliveries.

Pandemic-Driven Surge and Legal Implications

The global pandemic has not only accelerated the adoption of delivery robots but also reshaped their applications. Deployed in hospitals, airports, and corporate campuses, these robots are ensuring contactless deliveries, a critical need in our current environment. Legal frameworks governing shared access to pedestrian areas highlight the responsibility of manufacturers for any damage caused by technological shortcomings.

APAC Leads The Delivery Robots Market

The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, with a particular focus on China, is poised for significant growth in the Delivery Robots Market. The rise in the aging population and the increasing appeal of delivery robots in the retail industry position China as a pivotal contributor to the market's expansion.

Delivery Robots Market Key Players and Competitive Landscape

The "Global Delivery Robots Market" study identifies key players such as Effidence, Ottonomy Inc., Postmates, Segway Robotics, Robby Technologies, Amazon Robotics, Nuro, Box Bot, Inc., Teleretail GmbH, and the market leader, Starship Technologies. The competitive landscape section offers critical insights into key development strategies, market share, and market ranking analysis of these industry titans on a global scale.

In an era defined by technological advancements and a growing demand for efficiency, the Global Delivery Robots Market promises to be a transformative force, with Starship Technologies leading the charge towards a future where the last mile is conquered with precision and innovation.

To get market data, market insights, financial statements and a comprehensive analysis of the Global Delivery Robots Market, please Contact Verified Market Research®.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Delivery Robots Market into Number of Wheels, Speed Limit, End-User Industry, Component, Load Carrying Capacity, And Geography.

Delivery Robots Market, by Number of Wheels 3 Wheels 4 Wheels 6 Wheels

Delivery Robots Market, by Speed Limit 3 KPH Higher than 3 KPH up to 6 KPH Higher than 6 KPH

Delivery Robots Market, by End User Industry Food & Beverages Retail Healthcare Postal Others

Delivery Robots Market, by Component Hardware Software

Delivery Robots Market, by Load Carrying Capacity Up to 10 KG More than 10 kg – Up to 50 KG More than 50.00 KG

Delivery Robots Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



Browse Related Reports:

Delivery Drones Market By Type (Fixed Wing, Hybrid VTOL), By Payload Capacity (Less Than 2 kg, 2-5 kg), By End-User (Healthcare, Retailers And E-commerce), By Geography, And Forecast

Drone Package Delivery Market By Type (Fixed-Wings, Multirotor), By Package Size (<2KG, 2-5 KG), By End User (Medical and Healthcare, Retails), By Geography, And Forecast

First And Last Mile Delivery Market By Vehicle Type (Light Duty Vehicle, Medium Duty Vehicle, Heavy Duty Vehicle), By Cargo Type (Dry Goods, Postal, Liquid Goods), By End-Use (Chemical, Pharmaceutical and Healthcare, FMCG), By Geography, And Forecast

Top Warehouse Robotics Companies accelerating efficiency of stockroom operations

Visualize Delivery Robots Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research® is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research® provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information-enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SMEs offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductors & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & Construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research®

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768

Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2015407/VMR_Logo.jpg