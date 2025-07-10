Deli Strengthens Global Footprint with Successful Egypt Brand Launch

CAIRO, July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Deli Group, a world-renowned manufacturer of office and school supplies, successfully hosted its inaugural brand promotion conference in Cairo on July 9, 2025. This landmark event, organized in partnership with leading Egyptian distributor 3A, welcomed over 120 key clients and channel partners, marking Deli's strategic expansion into the Egyptian market.

Deli Group is a leading office supplies enterprise and one of Asia's largest stationery manufacturing bases. It has actively expanded overseas in recent years, with business in over 140 countries and regions, and its Egypt investment marks another key move in its global strategy. The program featured comprehensive brand presentations by Deli's leadership team. Global Marketing Manager of Deli Group Mr. Jeremy, highlighted the company's global strength and overseas development strategy, emphasizing Deli's commitment to innovation and quality. Deli's national partner Mr. Ashraf Ali Faid shared insights into the local market and the partnership's potential to drive growth.

A key highlight was the detailed presentation by MENA Regional Manager Mr. Mohamound, who outlined Deli's globalization progress, Egypt factory plans, and market strategy. He announced Deli's major investment in a manufacturing hub in 10th of Ramadan City. This facility will produce over 12,000 different products, including office and school supplies, sports equipment, manual and electric tools, as well as office furniture, serving exports to Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Turkey, and the USA.

The event also included a product showcase by Deli Egypt's Product Manager Mr. Mohamed Mekkawi, who introduced key categories and 2025 main products tailored to local preferences. Attendees experienced hands-on demonstrations of Deli's innovative solutions, from ergonomic writing tools to durable organizational products.

This successful brand launch underscores Deli's strategic focus on the MENA region. With its strong product portfolio and localized manufacturing approach, Deli is poised to become the preferred office and school solutions brand in Egypt, delivering reliability and innovation to customers across the market. Deli Group's investment in Egypt not only demonstrates the ambition of enterprises in the global manufacturing sector, but also brings about dual benefits of employment and technology to Egypt.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2728620/222.jpg