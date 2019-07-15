Defrauded Investor Hires Ileana Ros-Lehtinen to Help Enforce $6 Billion Award Against a Member of Qatar's Ruling Family

Enforcement Court Proceeds with Enforcement

DOHA, Qatar, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Swifthold Foundation, which was defrauded by Sheikh Fahad Bin Ahmad bin Mohamed Bin Thani and his Qatari company, Fast Trading Group, today announced that it has hired Akin Gump, the international law firm, to help advise and obtain finality through enforcement of the Qatari court's acknowledgment of the UK High Court judgment. The representation will be led by Ms. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, Senior Advisor, Member of Congress (Ret) and former Chairwoman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

Swifthold recently won a key decision that will allow enforcement of its UK High Court judgment in Qatar, according to Delta Capital Partners, the American litigation finance and support firm that the foundation has retained.

On April 28, 2019, the Qatari Court issued a Writ of Execution allowing Swifthold to seek enforcement of the English court judgment against Sheikh Fahad Bin Ahmad bin Mohamed Bin Thani, a prominent member of the Qatari royal family, and Fast Trading Group.

Ros-Lehtinen stated, "I have agreed to help obtain finality through enforcement of the Qatari court's acknowledgment of the UK High Court judgment. It is past time to right these wrongs. Qatar needs to see that this judgment is enforced in accordance with internationally accepted judicial standards and without further delay."

Sheikh Fahad is a member of the Qatari royal family. He has defrauded a family foundation, now run by its founder's widow, and other global investors. The highest court in the UK, where until recently the Sheikh and his family have lived and drawn from its quality of life, has leveled a judgment of nearly $6 billion for the damages caused by his fraud.

A spokesperson for Delta stated, "We are pleased to have Ms. Ros-Lehtinen on our team, given her experience advocating fair dealings in the Middle East."

A spokesperson for the Swifthold Foundation commented, "We are hopeful that this expanded team, which won the judgment and now the writ of execution, will help prompt a timely resolution."

The Qatari law firm that obtained the writ of execution reports that the first hearing date with the enforcement court on July 4, 2019 was successful and the Court is now proceeding with enforcement. The Court on its own motion will now contact various agencies and financial institutions to commence enforcement against the defendant's assets.

A spokesperson for Delta stated, "We look forward to this key step of enforcing the judgment against the Sheikh's assets."

For additional information, please visit http://sheikh-fahad-judgment.com/.

