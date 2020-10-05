DeFiner Announces Latest Investment from SNZ Holding

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DeFiner , the decentralized finance network for crypto savings, loans, and payments, has announced a new investment from SNZ Holding , a global network of top tier venture capitals and state-of-the art blockchain technologies.

DeFiner will join the SNZ Portfolio alongside leading platforms from the DeFi economy, such as Nervos , Cosmos , and Acala . Although many tools and resources allow users to more confidently engage with the DeFi ecosystem, it requires a constant high-level of maintenance. DeFiner will leverage SNZ Holding's support to refine the security protocols on its non-custodial digital asset platform, and stay ahead of the rapid development in the DeFi space.

SNZ Holding is a crypto fund founded by a group of blockchain evangelists with a diverse range of expertise, aligned on innovating for a better future with blockchain. SNZ Holding is focused on investing in prospects that value consumer privacy and interoperability, and will be supporting the development of the various DeFi savings, lending, and borrowing products available on DeFiner's peer-to-peer network in the Asia-Pacific region.

Jason Wu, CEO of DeFiner, commented, "This investment positions DeFiner further into the heart of the DeFi space, in an expanded community of investors and developers, providing innovative solutions within the blockchain industry. There have been several security incidents emerging from the DeFi boom during 2020, and DeFiner will use the support of its investors to continue monitoring the health of our savings and lending protocols."

The investment from SNZ Holding follows DeFiner's recent investment announcements with Signum Capital , a leading blockchain venture capital firm based in Singapore, and Alphabit , a fund specializing in distributed ledger technology investments. These investments bring DeFiner another step closer to realizing the potential of true decentralization in the financial space.

DeFiner is a decentralized finance network for crypto savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner's decentralized financial (DeFi) platform enables users to effortlessly lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner removes the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one's own rates and terms. DeFiner also removes the need for third parties from its financial ecosystem by using an immutable blockchain to track all loans and transactions, providing ultimate security for users. By offering 24/7 global accessibility with significantly lower costs than traditional finance, DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets.

SNZ Holding believes that blockchain will usher in a new era of decentralized information technology that may change human history fundamentally. SNZ Holding is in search of promising projects, teams, and partnerships; also participating in projects as an active supporting node; and providing services for project business implementation. The ropes are stowed and the sail is hoisted as SNZ Holding gets ready to embark on the next adventure to the decentralized world. Find out more at https://snzholding.com/index.html

