Defined Health Becomes Cello Health Bioconsulting, Demonstrating Cello's Commitment to US Biotech Strategy

Aligning scientific, strategic and consulting senior leadership experience to prioritize expansion and growth of the Strategy Consulting Business in the US Biotech Market

Defined Health, a leading business development strategy consulting firm with a particular focus in early stage biotech announced today that it has changed its name to Cello Health BioConsulting. The name change reflects the increased alignment of scientific, strategic and consulting experience that has taken place since Defined Health became part of Cello Health early last year.

For more than 25 years, Defined Health has supported early-stage biotech companies in making critical strategic decisions that are instrumental in driving value. Defined Health is known for advising companies prior to Phase 2, and often as early as preclinical, on indication selection, asset valuation, partnering options, market access and other critically important value-drivers. Operating as Cello Health BioConsulting, the unconventional insight long associated with Defined Heath and its industry thought-leading consultants is now enhanced by synergy with Cello Consulting's strategic marketing and commercial expertise.

Ed Saltzman, Executive Chairman and Founder of Defined Health said, "Given the trend toward compressed timelines from discovery to approval, an increasing focus on smaller patient populations, and the need for biotechs (as well as large Pharma) to navigate the fine line between scientific and commercial risk, we believe that our clients, even the most science-driven biotechs, now need to consider commercial issues early on and will benefit from the unique combination of scientific, strategic and commercial expertise we will now deliver."

"Ultimately, it is our people that our clients value, and we are not going to disrupt the client-driven approach that the Defined Health team has always delivered," said Ginger Johnson, CEO of Defined Health. "Cello Health BioConsulting will continue to be led by the same established senior leadership team operating from Florham Park, NJ. As part of the Cello Health Consulting capability, our clients will now have access to over 80 consultants globally, with a unique combination of deep scientific sophistication and relevant strategic and commercial insights through senior industry and consulting expertise."

Additionally, they will offer all this in the context of the broader Cello Health footprint, which encompasses over 500 researchers, scientists, and strategists worldwide, working across all stages of health care.

"Since Defined Health has joined the Cello Health family 18 months ago, we have spent significant time with our colleagues getting to know each other's businesses and have identified areas where we can leverage each other's services, skills, experience, and expertise to add value for our clients. We have seen first-hand the authentic fit of our teams, in both our values and complementary expertise. We are extremely excited to take this next natural step toward our strategic goal and are confident that the harmonization of deep experience and rich expertise helps us offer more sophisticated and holistic strategic advice for our biotech, indeed all of our clients," said Jon Bircher, CEO of Cello Health Consulting.

