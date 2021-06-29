DeepTech takes centre stage at Network Science's Innovation Week

- Demonstrates how AI, ML, Robotics, IOT are solving complex world challenges

LONDON, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Network Science, a UK headquartered global market accelerator for DeepTech businesses, has announced that its first-ever Innovation Week 2021 was a resounding success. Its four-day technological extravaganza gave attendees a sneak peek into how Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Robotics, and IoT – jointly termed as DeepTech – are solving complex societal, environmental, and industrial challenges.

13 sessions were held with 250+ active participants including global CXO's who witnessed how enterprises can gain unique competitive advantages. Topics discussed were extremely relevant during the covid / post-covid era and included

Day 1 - Industry 4.0

  • Smart Factories & Cost Optimization by MIND
  • Zero Code App Development by Mobilous 
  • Panel Discussion on Smart Factories – People & Machines working in tadem :
    Pablo Perella-Berdun (Advisory Board Member, Network Science)
    Enrico Andrini (Chief Digital Officer, Bonfiglioli)
    Dr. Aravind Chinchure (CEO, Qleap Academy)
    Madhavan Satagopan (President, Marlabs)

Day 2 - Cloud and Cybersecurity

Day 3 - FinTech

  • Panel Discussion on FinTech & its impact on Social Inclusion:
    Sue Douthwaite (Financial Services NED, ex-Virgin Money)
    Dr. Leda Glyptis (Chief Client Officer, 10x Future Technologies)
    David Paris (Advisory Board Member, Network Science)
    Diego Todeschini (MD at TMD Partners, ex-Visa, Mastercard)

Day 4 -SalesTech & HR Tech

  • Digital Account Management for B2B firms by DemandFarm
  • Ai & Behavioural Science led Sales Effectiveness by Worxogo
  • Ai led Employee Engagement by Mobcast

"At Network Science, we are all about DeepTech. Our aim is to take DeepTech to world scale and be that accelerant for co-creating innovation with global enterprises. The widespread participation at Innovation Week shows that there is tremendous interest to collaborate with innovators to bring about significant impact. I am immensely proud of our participating pioneers and speakers as every attendee was heard, given a chance to collaborate and contribute with their views," said Sandy Hardikar (CEO, Network Science).

About Network Science

Network Science is a global market accelerator invested in businesses that innovate in the DeepTech ecosystem. It provides Sales-As-A-Service to DeepTech Startups to tap into global markets in areas of Industry 4.0, cybersecurity, cloud, FinTech, SalesTech amongst others.

Contact Information: mansi@networkscience.ai; contact@networkscience.ai

