Deepki consolidates growth and continues to revolutionise the real estate sector through innovation

PARIS, Feb. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Deepki, the most trusted ESG solution for real estate, has marked its tenth year since inception with another year of impact, innovation and growth.

Strong commercial and financial performance and rapid internationalization

Since raising €150 million in Series C funding in 2022, Deepki maintained its strong performance despite a difficult economic environment for the real estate sector. It doubled its revenues in both 2022 and over the period 2023-24, reflecting steady growth. Deepki's performance in 2024 was driven by new client wins and strong organic growth through existing clients and expanded partnerships.

This strong performance consolidates Deepki's position as the leading and most reliable ESG solution in the real estate sector. Through its single platform, Deepki currently supports over 500 customers and more than 50,000 users, monitoring ESG performance for over €4 trillion in assets under management (AUM) in over 80 countries. Deepki has partnered with 53 of the world's 150 biggest real estate investment managers, reinforcing its strong international presence and will shortly be opening additional offices globally. Employing over 400 people, Deepki empowers its clients to manage decarbonization across more than 60 asset types.

Its groundbreaking, AI-based, ISAE-certified platform integrates energy efficiency and climate resilience with operational and embodied carbon strategies for existing and new buildings. By using this innovative and complete solution, clients save time, navigate regulatory requirements pragmatically, and identify, implement and monitor carbon-profitable, revenue-generating investments.

Cutting-edge technological breakthroughs and audit-ready data

Deepki has strengthened its market leadership through continuous AI-driven innovation, leveraging the world's largest and most reliable ESG Real Estate database. Its Virtual Retrofit technology enables Asset Managers and building users to remotely identify and assess Energy and Carbon Conservation Measures, facilitating the development of large-scale retrofit investment plans and helping them make informed investment decisions, while enhancing asset value.

Deepki is also the world's first and only ESG data intelligence platform to achieve ISAE 3000 attestation.

Vincent Bryant, CEO and Co-founder of Deepki, comments:

"Commercial real estate players require a single platform to manage all aspects of ESG, from decarbonization and climate adaptation to social impact and compliance, along with seamless integration with adjacent technologies. Deepki's strong performance in 2024 is a direct result of its positioning as a trusted ESG one-stop shop, empowering businesses to achieve their sustainability targets while enhancing asset value."