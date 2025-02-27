Deepdub Announces Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS to Revolutionize AI-Powered Media Localization

The Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) aims to accelerate innovation in AI voice technology and media localization, enabling faster and more cost-effective voice solutions for content creators globally

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Deepdub, a leader in AI-powered voice solutions, announced today that it has signed a Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS), which will offer AWS customers and partners access to innovative AI-based voice solutions for localizing audiovisual content, through the AWS Marketplace.

Deepdub is at the forefront of voice solutions, expanding beyond traditional dubbing and localization to introduce a suite of advanced capabilities powered by AI. The SCA will scale Deepdub's availability in the AWS Marketplace and expand its reach into global markets, enabling enterprises to streamline production processes and deliver high-quality audio content with unmatched efficiency.

As part of the SCA, Deepdub will accelerate its global reach by leveraging collaborative go-to-market initiatives, including co-selling and co-marketing efforts, to showcase the transformative potential of AI-driven voice solutions. Additionally, it will help drive the widespread adoption of AI audio technologies across the entertainment and media industries. The strategic partnership will also promote the availability of Deepdub's solutions in the AWS Marketplace to other AWS partners, including Deepdub's new AI Audio API. This API enables seamless, automated access to AI-powered localization solutions and Deepdub's proprietary Emotive Text-to-Speech (eTTS™) technology directly from customer applications, further strengthening the innovative potential of Deepdub's solutions for AWS customers.

"This collaboration with AWS is a game-changer, helping Deepdub to accelerate the shift from traditional media localization to a comprehensive suite of intelligent voice solutions," said Ofir Krakowski, CEO and Co-Founder of Deepdub. "We are excited to combine our strengths to provide content creators with innovative tools that are both scalable and cost-effective, paving the way for a new era in global media engagement."

Deepdub's innovative, Gen AI-powered platform overcomes traditional barriers of content creation and localization with fast, nuanced, and scalable audio solutions with Hollywood-quality, industry-vetted voices. Deepdub's advanced customization capabilities enable creators and businesses to efficiently deliver emotionally resonant voices to audiences across the globe, with over 130 languages and dialects. By leveraging the advanced technologies and strategic support of AWS, Deepdub is poised to deepen its presence in existing markets and further expand its reach into new ones, meeting growing demands for high-quality, localized content at scale and across new use cases and industries.

"We believe that localizing our Kartoon Channel content better serves kids and families and our platform partners," said Paul Robinson, President, Kartoon Channel at Kartoon Studios. "Working with both Deepdub and AWS has allowed us to scale our localization efforts efficiently while maintaining the highest quality."

"Deepdub is an innovative application of generative AI on AWS that can have a major impact for content creators of all types," said Samira Bakhtiar, Director Media & Entertainment, AWS. "We're excited about the potential of this collaboration for bringing high-quality localized audio and video content to audiences worldwide, and encouraging innovative new use-cases for AI voice technology."

About Deepdub

Deepdub is the leading AI voice solution providing high-grade localization to global enterprises in the TV, film, advertising, gaming, and e-learning industries. The company's international team of technology, dubbing, and linguistic experts deliver an end-to-end voice solution that preserves the emotional and cultural integrity of original content in more than 130 languages and dialects. With an advisory board that includes media leaders such as Kevin Reilly, former Chief Content Officer at HBO Max, and Emiliano Calemzuk, former President of Fox Television Studios, Deepdub is eliminating language barriers to enable the global diffusion of media on major streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Hulu. Visit https://deepdub.ai or follow us on LinkedIn for more information.

Media Contact

Sarah Schloss

Headline Media

sarah.schloss@headline.media

+1 914 506 5104