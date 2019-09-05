DeepBlue Technology signs orders for three different products at Belt and Road AI forum at WAIC

GZ Health, one of the largest property management companies in China, signed an order for 100 AI Road Sweepers and 1000 Automated Vacuum Robots to be used all over the country in its facilities and surrounding areas, which includes airports, train stations, hospitals highways, and office buildings. The deal is estimated to be worth about 150 million RMB.

'AI products are going to become more commonplace as the technology becomes more stable and reliable,' said Mr. Anderson Chen, CEO of DeepBlue. 'We are poised to make a difference with DeepBlue products serving the public in key infrastructure areas such as highways and airports.'

DeepBlue also signed an order to supply Shandong's Guokai Research with 100,000 sets of genome sequencing kits to be used as an supplementary health checkup for the Zhangqiu district's civil servants in the city of Jinan. These kits will not only identity current health problems, but also inform users about their susceptibility to other health issues based on their individual physical status so that they will be able to take preventive measures in advance.

DeepBlue's international expansion also got a boost as the largest retail conglomerate in Thailand, Intersteps will sign an agreement with plans to rollout DeepBlue's AI Self-checkout machines in 7-Eleven stores in Thailand, which uses computer vision technology to identify and tag products for checkout and billing, saving consumers the arduous task of scanning the traditional bar-code.

The agreements were signed at DeepBlue's 'AI Sparkles along the Belt and Road ' forum at WAIC, which was attended by prominent luminaries, including the Nobel Laureate Prof. George Fitzgerald Smoot III, acclaimed scientist Prof. Ni Guangnan from the Chinese Academy of Engineering, Prof. Enrique Solano, Distinguished Professor at Shanghai University and the Deputy Governor of Bangkok, Mr. Sopon Pisuttiwong.

