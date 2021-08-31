Deep Isolation Awarded Contract to Study Deep Borehole Disposal in Slovenia

LONDON, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Deep Isolation, a leading innovator in spent nuclear fuel and high-level nuclear waste storage and disposal solutions, announced a new contract to conduct a borehole feasibility study for ARAO, Slovenia's radioactive waste management organization.

The study will examine whether a deep borehole repository could dispose of spent fuel from Slovenia's TRIGA II research reactor at the Josef Stefan Institute in Ljubljana. The 1960s-era reactor, one of 66 of its kind worldwide, produces radioactive isotopes for medical research and for training. It is scheduled to be shut down in 2043.

"We are very interested in the potential for deep boreholes to provide a safe disposal solution for Slovenia's spent nuclear fuel at a lower cost than in a mined repository," said Leon Kegel, ARAO Head of Planning and Development. "We are already studying this at the Krško nuclear plant as part of a separate project with Deep Isolation and other ERDO members. The TRIGA II project gives ARAO the opportunity to evaluate the potential for Slovenia's research reactor fuel."

Deep Isolation's deep borehole disposal (DBD) solution combines established directional drilling techniques with patented technologies and processes that can be deployed in many geologies. The study will evaluate data about the reactor's spent fuel; provide cost estimates for a borehole in granite and shale; and provide a timeline.

Deep Isolation has completed other feasibility studies for advanced nuclear projects, including for EPRI (U.S.) and Fermi Energia (Estonia). "Research reactor fuel is an interesting market for Deep Isolation, and waste disposal is still an unsolved problem," said Chris Parker, Managing Director of Deep Isolation EMEA Ltd. "More countries have research reactors than full-scale power plants. Slovenia is an early adopter in this market, and we expect that the work will show that DBD is a cost-effective solution."

In recent years, Deep Isolation has established itself as offering a credible and innovative solution that is increasingly being considered an alternative to (or complementary with) traditional mined repositories. The company is now in conversations with multiple countries on three continents about its DBD option.

About Deep Isolation

Berkeley, CA-based Deep Isolation is a leading innovator in nuclear waste storage and disposal. Founded through a passion for environmental stewardship, scientific ingenuity, and entrepreneurship, Deep Isolation has developed a patented solution using directional drilling and inclusive community engagement to safely isolate nuclear waste deep underground.

CONTACT: Kari Hulac, kari@deepisolation.com

Related Links

https://www.deepisolation.com



SOURCE Deep Isolation