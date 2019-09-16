Decode Digital With Newgen at Technaissance: The Ayala Group People/Tech Summit 2019 in Philippines

Newgen to Deliver Sessions on Power of Unified Platform, AI, ML and RPA

MANILA, Philippines, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Newgen Software, a global provider of automation platform for managing content, processes, and communication, announced that it is participating in Technaissance: The Ayala Group People/Tech Summit 2019 to be held on September 16, 2019 at the Marriott Hotel in Manila, Philippines.

"The event offers a platform to connect with our experts and learn how you can utilize Newgen's wide offering of products and solutions to spur your organization's digital transformation journey. Leveraging Newgen's unified automation platform, you can connect your enterprise and transform the experiences of your customers," said Diwakar Nigam, MD and Chairman, Newgen Software.

Speakers from Newgen will be delivering talks during three breakout sessions throughout the day. Topics covered will include the importance of unified processes, the intersection of business process management (BPM) and robotic process automation (RPA), and the value of artificial intelligence in delivering a competitive advantage as well as cost and time savings. Each speaker will also highlight the comprehensive and configurable solutions Newgen offers to help organizations in their digital transformation journey.

Newgen's subject matter experts will be available at Booth #28 to discuss how a process automation platform can allow your organization to smoothly integrate and automate processes across channels, thereby creating a seamless experience for your clients, partners, and vendors.

This will be the largest summit hosted by the Ayala Group, with a projected attendance of over 1,500 industry practitioners. It will be a monumental showcase of the latest innovations and platforms geared towards operational automation and integration.

About Newgen Software Technologies Pte Ltd.:

Newgen Software a provider of Business Process Management, Enterprise Content Management and Customer Communication Management platforms with large, mission-critical solutions deployed at world's leading Banks, Governments, BPO's & IT Companies, Insurance firms and Healthcare Organizations.

