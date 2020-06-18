HELSINKI, June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At its organising meeting held after the Extraordinary General Meeting held on 11 June 2020 Citycon Oyj's Board of Directors decided to elect Mr Zvi Gordon as a member of the Board of Directors' Strategy and Investment Committee and Mr Yehuda (Judah) Angster as a member of the Board of Directors' Audit and Governance Committee and Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

After the Committee membership elections the compositions of Board of Directors' Committees are as follows:

Audit and Governance Committee

Ariella Zochovitzky (Chairman),

Yehuda (Judah) Angster,

Arnold de Haan,

Per-Anders Ovin, and

Alexandre (Sandy) Koifman

Nomination and Remuneration Committee

Chaim Katzman (Chairman),

Yehuda (Judah) Angster

Arnold de Haan,

Alexandre (Sandy) Koifman,

Andrea Orlandi and

Ariella Zochovitzky

Strategy and Investment Committee

David Lukes (Chairman),

Zvi Gordon,

Arnold de Haan,

Andrea Orlandi, and

Ofer Stark

CITYCON OYJ

For further information, please contact:

F. Scott Ball, CEO

Tel. +46-8-562-532-11

scott.ball@citycon.com

Citycon is a leading owner, manager and developer of urban, grocery-anchored shopping centres in the Nordic region, managing assets that total almost EUR 4.5 billion. Citycon is No. 1 shopping centre owner in Finland and among the market leaders in Norway, Sweden and Estonia. Citycon has also established a foothold in Denmark.

Citycon has investment-grade credit ratings from Moody's (Baa3), Fitch (BBB-) and Standard & Poor's (BBB-). Citycon Oyj's share is listed in Nasdaq Helsinki.

www.citycon.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/citycon-oyj/r/decisions-taken-by-citycon-oyj-s-board-of-directors--organising-meeting,c3137759

SOURCE Citycon Oyj