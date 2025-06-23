DECATHLON'S 1st EUROPEAN URBAN MOBILITY BAROMETER REVEALS PATHWAYS TO EMPOWER GEN Z TO CYCLE MORE CONFIDENTLY

Young Europeans mainly cycle for leisure and to stay fit, but would cycle more often with additional protected bike lanes.

VILLENEUVE-D'ASCQ, France, June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DECATHLON is releasing its first-ever European survey on cycling habits among young people, offering new insights into how Gen Z moves through cities, and what's holding them back.

The European Urban Mobility Barometer surveyed more than 4,000 people aged 18 to 28 in six European countries (France, United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Poland and Spain). The findings paint a promising picture of a Gen Z already in the saddle, and eager to go further, with a little help from cities and communities.

CYCLING IS A WAY OF LIFE, BUT NOT YET FOR COMMUTING

Across Europe, young people are embracing cycling as part of their lifestyle, with 75% of respondents saying they use a bicycle in their mobility habits and 58% saying they cycle at least once a week.

Cycling weekly is most widespread in Germany (66%) and Poland (62%) while frequency of bike use is the lowest in France (52%). Young working adults are the most regular riders (66%), while students cycle less often (39%).

The main motivations for cycling are clear. Young Europeans want to:

Stay fit and healthy (79%)

(79%) Experience freedom and the playful experience cycling offers (68%)

and the cycling offers (68%) Save time and avoid traffic (68%)

and avoid traffic (68%) Save money compared to other transport options (67%)

However, cycling is still used primarily for leisure (60%) and sport (45%), rather than to commute to school, work, or for errands, showing that the shift toward everyday cycling still needs support. Only 16% of young European riders cycle daily.

When it comes to how young Europeans use their bikes, cultural differences emerge across borders. In Germany and France, cycling is closely tied to sports and training. In Italy and Poland, cycling is more commonly associated with recreation and leisure, a way to unwind, enjoy the outdoors, or explore the city at a slower pace.

DESPITE A GENERAL FEELING OF SAFETY WHEN CYCLING, BARRIERS REMAIN

Half of respondents describe their cities as bike-friendly, with urban areas leading the way. But despite a general feeling of safety (87%), concerns remain, with 61% of young people saying they don't feel completely safe when cycling.

Poland and Spain have the highest feeling of safety, while in France and Italy, one in five young people don't feel safe on their bikes.

Young riders in Europe are seeking practical solutions and pointed to concrete steps that would encourage them to cycle more frequently:

More protected and separated bike lanes (54%)

(54%) Secure bike parking (43%)

(43%) Better cycling signage and maps (36%)

These demands are consistent across countries and city sizes, showing a strong consensus around what's needed to remove barriers and normalize cycling.

DECATHLON'S COMMITMENT TO EVERYDAY CYCLING

As Europe's largest bicycle manufacturer and retailer, DECATHLON is deeply committed to making cycling accessible and safe for all. Through our Mobility Transition Pathway, we aim to promote cycling by championing long-term rental services, encouraging second-hand and bike-sharing solutions, improving bike repairability, and making millions of bicycles with unique identifiers to prevent theft.

DECATHLON's cycling portfolio reflects this commitment to everyday riders as well as athletes. Brands like Btwin are designed for urban and leisure use, while Van Rysel supports performance and road cycling, and Rockrider serves mountain bike enthusiasts.

This barometer sends a clear message: Gen Z is ready to ride, and young European riders expect their cities and communities to help make cycling easier, safer and more visible in everyday life. DECATHLON welcomes that call and is fully committed to finding solutions that meet the real needs of young cyclists and help embed cycling into the fabric of European city life.

ABOUT DECATHLON

A global multi-specialist sports brand catering for everyone from beginners to top athletes, Decathlon is an innovative manufacturer of sporting goods for all skill levels. With over 101,100 teammates and 1,817 stores worldwide, Decathlon and its teams have been working ever since 1976 to fulfil an ongoing ambition: Move people through the wonders of sport, to help them be healthier and happier in a sustainable future.

More news: decathlon-united.media

Contact: international.media@decathlon.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2715759/DECATHLON_Logo.jpg