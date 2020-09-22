Debiopharm Honored As A 2020 Swiss Biotech Success Story Winner For Outstanding Achievements Over 40 Years

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Debiopharm, (www.debiopharm.com), a Swiss-based biopharmaceutical company today announced being one of the recipients of the 2020 Swiss Biotech Success Story Award for exceptional achievements in the biotech industry. Every year, the Swiss Biotech Association awards companies or individuals within the biotech sector in Switzerland in recognition of specific success factors. Debiopharm was recognized for the company's key accomplishments over time including the recent FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for their cancer therapy, xevinapant (phase III Head & Neck cancer), 2 established standard-of-care therapies, oxaliplatin (colorectal cancer) and triptorelin (prostate cancer, central precocious puberty), an expanding pipeline of oncology and bacterial infections therapies and a series of investments in artificial intelligence and digital health start-ups.

Founded over 40 years ago by Rolland-Yves Mauvernay and now headed by his son Thierry Mauvernay, Debiopharm employs over 400 people from over 40 different nationalities in our 2 Swiss locations: Lausanne (VD) and Martigny (VS). Their activities go beyond drug development, spanning from manufacturing of complex molecules & delivery technology to strategically investing in digital health & smart data start-ups that improve patient experience and streamline the clinical research pathway.

Supporting its members in a competitive market, the Swiss Biotech Association works to secure favorable framework conditions and facilitate access to talents, novel technologies, and financial resources. Debiopharm accepts this honor alongside other Swiss Biotech Success Story 2020 awardees including: Actelion, Helsinn, Venture Kick, >>Venture>>, Venturelab, and the noble prize-winner Professor Werner Arber.

"We are proud to be recognized by the Swiss Biotech association for this prestigious award. We know that through scientific research and fruitful collaborations, we can bring innovation to patients that will help them survive and thrive," expressed Bertrand Ducrey, CEO of Debiopharm, "Switzerland has all of the ingredients to form an important biotech hub that creates disruptive technologies for patients around the world."

More About Debiopharm

Debiopharm develops, manufactures, and invests in innovative therapies and technologies that target high unmet medical needs in oncology and bacterial infections. Bridging the gap between disruptive discovery products and real-world patient reach, we identify high-potential compounds for in-licensing, clinically demonstrate their safety and efficacy and then select large pharmaceutical commercialization partners to maximize patient access globally.

