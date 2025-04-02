De Gruyter: A pioneering, evidence-based guide redefining the return to work as a shared responsibility

For anyone returning from parental leave and the managers supporting them, Returning Well provides the tools needed for a smoother, more successful return to work

A practical, research-backed resource for both parents and managers navigating the challenges of returning to the workplace.

WHEN MANAGERS SUPPORT, PARENTS SUCCEED

BERLIN, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "This is the book I wish I had by my side when I returned to work after having my children. A helpful mix of practical advice and science-based evidence with a bit of positive cheerleading thrown in, all designed to help 'return well'."

Rebecca Birkbeck, Director, Community & Membership Participation, Co-op

Publication Date: May 6, 2025 (PRNewsfoto/De Gruyter GmbH)

"The topic of leaves (and returns) has become a critical component of the broader employee experience. This book is a timely book on this important topic. Providing information for different stakeholders – leavers, managers, HRV and the broader organisation – is particularly valuable."

Bernard Tubiana, Principal, Deloitte Consulting

Leading parental and transition coach Kirstie Sneyd tackles the well-documented struggles of returning to work after parental leave – from managing guilt and overwhelm to addressing career stagnation. De Gruyter's editor Matthew Smith said, "Unlike many books, Returning Well also equips managers with clear, practical guidance and actionable checklists to effectively support returning parents."

"At last, a book that approaches parental leave and return from a truly systemic perspective – accounting for parents, managers, organisations and societal expectations. It's rich with real-life experiences, insightful theory and practical tools. Get it for any working parent you know, their managers and their HR leaders."

Sharon Charlton-Thomson, Co-Founder and Head of Coaching, The Working Parent Company

Author Kirstie Sneyd says, "Despite legislative progress and evolving workplace policies, support for parental returners remains inconsistent. Many managers lack the time, skills or experience to guide employees effectively, while returners themselves may not know how to advocate for their needs. From single parents and adopters to those dealing with child bereavement, every situation is unique. This book offers tailored guidance to help all stakeholders navigate this pivotal transition successfully."

About the Author

Kirstie Sneyd is an organisational psychologist and executive coach with more than 25 years of expertise in behaviour change. She specialises in culture transformation, parental coaching, organisational design, employee engagement and wellbeing. An ICF-accredited coach and MBTI practitioner, her insights are grounded in research from Birkbeck, University of London and extensive coaching experience with parental returners and their managers.

As Founder and Director of Blue Acorn Solutions, Kirstie is an internationally recognised expert in coaching and psychological research. She is available for interviews, op-eds, events and speaking engagements.

RETURNING WELL

A Guide for Working Parents and Their Managers By Kirstie Sneyd

May 2025 | £14.50 | $17.99 | De Gruyter

Paperback Original ISBN: 9783111618272

eBook ISBN: 9783111618456

