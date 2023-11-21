DC-DC Converter Market Size Worth USD 13.3 billion by 2031, at 6.8% CAGR| Report by Transparency Market Research Inc.

Growing demand for energy-efficient solutions and the increasing adoption of electric vehicles are expected to drive the expansion of the DC-DC converter market in the forecast period.

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global DC-DC converter market stood at US$ 7.76 billion in 2023, and the global market is projected to reach US$ 13.3 billion in 2031. The DC-DC converter market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.8% between 2023 and 2031.

Advancements in wide-bandgap semiconductor materials, digital control mechanisms, and integration capabilities are reshaping customer expectations, propelling the demand for sophisticated DC-DC converters. Across diverse industries, there is a notable surge in prioritizing energy efficiency and power density, creating lucrative prospects for vendors in the global DC-DC converter sector. These converters offer enhanced efficiency, reduced power dissipation, and improved system performance.

Isolated DC-DC converters are witnessing notable demand across various industries and applications owing to their capability to provide electrical isolation between input and output circuits. This distinctive feature ensures safety, reduces noise and enables handling diverse ground potentials, rendering isolated DC-DC converters indispensable in diverse scenarios.

The global push towards energy efficiency and the imperative to enhance power density positions the DC-DC converter industry at the forefront of technological innovation and environmental stewardship. As industries worldwide strive to meet sustainability goals and optimize energy usage, the role of DC-DC converters becomes increasingly pivotal in fostering a greener and more efficient future.

DC-DC Converter Market: Growth Drivers Top of Form

Electric vehicles use high-voltage DC (HVDC) battery systems to store and provide electrical energy. Numerous components within the car, such as lights, infotainment systems, and auxiliary systems, necessitate lower voltage levels. The DC-DC converter plays a crucial role by transforming the high-voltage DC from the battery into the lower voltage levels essential for these components.

As per the latest analysis of the DC-DC converter market, the data centers application segment is anticipated to take the lead in the industry throughout the forecast period. The surge in demand for high-performance computing, encompassing servers, storage systems, and networking equipment, within data centers is a driving force for this segment. DC-DC converters emerge as a space-saving and efficient solution for managing power requirements within densely packed server racks and clusters of equipment.

Top of Form

DC-DC Converter Market: Regional Landscape

The Asia Pacific region is poised to maintain its dominance in market share from 2023 to 2031, having accounted for a substantial 46.0% share in 2022. The vibrant market dynamics in Asia Pacific are fueled by the robust growth in the consumer electronics and automotive sectors, coupled with the presence of major electronic component manufacturers.

region is poised to maintain its dominance in market share from 2023 to 2031, having accounted for a substantial 46.0% share in 2022. The vibrant market dynamics in are fueled by the robust growth in the consumer electronics and automotive sectors, coupled with the presence of major electronic component manufacturers. The region's high production and demand for Electric Vehicles (EVs) further contribute to its significant market position. The automotive sector in Asia Pacific is actively embracing electric vehicles, hybrid cars, and advanced vehicle electronics, consequently driving the demand for DC-DC converters for efficient power management and battery charging solutions.

is actively embracing electric vehicles, hybrid cars, and advanced vehicle electronics, consequently driving the demand for DC-DC converters for efficient power management and battery charging solutions. In North America , the market held a notable 22.8% share. This stronghold is attributed to the rising adoption of electric mobility, the widespread deployment of 5G networks, and the implementation of stringent energy regulations.

, the market held a notable 22.8% share. This stronghold is attributed to the rising adoption of electric mobility, the widespread deployment of 5G networks, and the implementation of stringent energy regulations. The surge in 5G network deployment necessitates advanced power management solutions like DC-DC converters to cater to the evolving energy needs of modern communication networks. The stringent energy regulations further underscore the significance of DC-DC converters in achieving energy efficiency goals and ensuring compliance with environmental standards in North America .

DC-DC Converter Market Trucks Market: Key Players

In March 2023 , Bel Fuse, Inc. unveiled the RDT-6Y DC-DC converter series tailored for railway applications. Notable features of the RDT-6Y series include an ultra-wide 12:1 input voltage range spanning from 14 to 160 VDC, covering all nominal battery voltages.

, Bel Fuse, Inc. unveiled the RDT-6Y DC-DC converter series tailored for railway applications. Notable features of the RDT-6Y series include an ultra-wide 12:1 input voltage range spanning from 14 to 160 VDC, covering all nominal battery voltages. In September 2023 , Flex Ltd. introduced the cutting-edge 300W PKU4317D series of DC/DC converters designed explicitly for telecom and datacom applications.

DC-DC Converter Market Trucks Market: Segmentation

By Type Isolated DC-DC Converter Non-isolated DC-DC Converter

By Power Range Up to 100W 100W - 500W 500W - 1000W 1000W - 1500W 1500W - 2000W Above 2000W

By Input Voltage Up to 20V 20V - 40V 40V - 60V 60V - 100V Above 100V

By Output Voltage Up to 12 V 12V - 24V 24V - 48V 48V - 72V 72 V - 100V Above 100V

By Brick Size 1/2 Brick 1/4 Brick 1/8 Brick 1/16 Brick 1/32 Brick Full Brick

By Mounting Type Chassis Mount Through Hole SMD/SMT DIN Rail Mount Others (Board Mount, Rack, etc.)

By Application Data Centers Industrial Automation Automotive Power and Battery Management Systems Aircraft/Spacecraft Smartphones Home Appliances Computing Devices Solar Inverters Others (Medical Devices, Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment, etc.)

By End-use Industry Automotive and Transportation Aerospace and Defense Electronics and Semiconductor IT and Telecommunication Industrial Energy and Utility Others (Healthcare, Test and Measurement, etc.)

By Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa



SMT Equipment Market - The global surface mount technology equipment market was valued at US$ 5.7 Bn in 2022. It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2023 to 2031 and reach US$ 9.1 Bn by the end of 2031

Printed Electronics Market - The global printed electronics market is Projected to reach US$ 45.5 billion by 2031, fueled by flexible displays & healthcare growth

