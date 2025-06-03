dbt Labs Named Snowflake Monetization Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year

Third consecutive annual award honors commitment to exceptional outcomes for joint customers

SAN FRANCISCO, June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- dbt Labs, the leader in standards for AI-ready structured data, today announced that it has been named the 2025 Snowflake Monetization Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year by Snowflake , the AI Data Cloud company. The award was announced at Snowflake's annual user conference, Snowflake Summit 2025 .

dbt Labs was recognized for its achievements as part of the Snowflake AI Data Cloud ecosystem, helping joint customers integrate dbt as their data foundation, faster and easier than before. Enterprises are empowered to discover, procure and deploy dbt on Snowflake to maximize the value of their data and AI investments, accelerate productivity across the Analytics Development Lifecycle ( ADLC ), and position their organizations to scale analytics in the age of AI.

"The Snowflake Marketplace is a powerful resource to connect enterprises to dbt, the standard for AI-ready structured data, and its latest features , all built to enable customers to bring more data stakeholders into the ADLC and capitalize on the massive opportunity AI is ushering in," said Shawn Toldo, Vice President, WW Partner Organization at dbt Labs. "Having one of our largest customers purchase dbt Cloud on Snowflake Marketplace last year is among our team's key achievements, and it's a testament to the strength of our partnership. We are honored to accept this year's Snowflake Monetization Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year award and are eager to continue our collective work, delivering significant value to our current and future joint customers."

This is the third consecutive year that Snowflake selected dbt Labs as a Snowflake partner award winner, illustrating the continued investment in and impact of this longstanding partnership. Together, dbt and Snowflake are committed to helping customers cost-effectively build AI-powered insights and data assets, ultimately improving organizational trust in data and data teams.

"We're proud to name dbt Labs as Snowflake's 2025 Monetization Partner of the Year," said Kieran Kennedy, VP, Data Cloud Product Partners, Snowflake. "Their team's work with the AI Data Cloud ecosystem has delivered remarkable results for our shared customers, allowing for data-driven innovation at scale. This award underscores our mutual dedication to expanding the frontiers of data and AI capabilities."

Learn more about dbt Labs and Snowflake here , and visit the dbt Labs booth (#1808) during this week's Snowflake Summit to explore the latest dbt innovations, including the dbt Fusion engine . Check out keynotes from Snowflake Summit 2025 live or on-demand here and stay on top of the latest news and announcements from Snowflake on LinkedIn and Twitter/X .

