Dazu Rock Carvings: The Last Monument of World Grotto Art

Recent initiatives have rejuvenated Dazu's cultural presence. In an 8K dome theater, the Thousand‑Armed Guanyin's benevolent gaze fills the screen, inviting viewers into a celestial embrace. The dance‑drama Tian Xia Dazu (For an Eternal Homeland — Dazu Rock Carvers' Legacy) animates the carvers' epic tale with immersive stagecraft. Even video games now feature Dazu's statues, their contours and stories woven into virtual adventures. This thousand‑year‑old sanctuary is stepping firmly into the present.

The 8k full-dome film Dazu Rock Carvings awakens all 50,000 statues in layered streams of live footage and CG animation, transforming the physical space into a digital world. Reclined within the dome, audiences look up through a canopy of digital stars, accompanied by haunting Buddhist chants and soulful light interplay. Time‑weathered halos reform around sculpted robes — reborn in pixels yet rooted in antiquity.

In Black Myth: Wukong, the Monkey King cleaves through primordial chaos with his magical staff, the thousand-armed Guanyin of Dazu Rock Carvings smiles serenely amid dimensional rifts — holding a flower between her fingers. In the digital Buddhist world, gamers traverse a meticulously rendered Dazu, encountering Buddhist iconography amid mythic quests — an interactive bridge to Eastern philosophy. Meanwhile, CCTV's China in Intangible Cultural Heritage devoted its Chongqing episode to Dazu, describing the site's living legacy as "like stars falling all over mountains and rivers in Chongqing," rekindling collective memory through the screen.

On stage, dancers echo the chiseling rhythms of bygone artisans. Silk‑flowing costumes swirl as performers burst from stone walls, transforming history into kinetic art. This isn't a static reenactment — it's a cultural translation, transmitting the carvers' spirit through flesh, motion, and emotion.

The Dazu Rock Carvings are being revitalized through digital technology and cultural innovation. Digital projection breathes new life into carvings in the virtual spaces, enabling dialogues across time and space; Stage arts, meanwhile, imbue them with contemporary vitality. Technology extends their reach, while culture revitalizes their essence. Through this symbiosis, this millennium-old treasure resonates with the modern era, radiating timeless splendor.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2709510/Baoding_Mountain_Rock_Carvings.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2709511/Black_Myth_Wukong.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2709509/Dazu_rock_carving_logo.jpg