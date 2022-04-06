DAZN GROUP APPOINTS ALICE MASCIA AS CEO OF DACH

- Reflecting its commitment to the market, DAZN Group today announces the appointment of Alice Mascia CEO of Germany, Austria and Switzerland (DACH)

- Mascia will bring renewed leadership to execute DAZN's ambitious vision to become a fundamental part of sports fans' lives in the region

- Mascia joins an increasingly senior and internationally recognised leadership team with recent hires including Franco Bernabè and Stefano Azzi in Italy and Bosco Aranguren in Spain

LONDON, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DAZN Group today announces that Alice Mascia has been appointed to lead its operations in DACH. She joins DAZN on 1 May.

Mascia's appointment comes amid significant global momentum for the business and as DAZN continues to cement itself as the "home of sports fans" in DACH, following the landmark acquisition of Bundesliga and UEFA Champions League rights, along with other major football rights like Italy's Serie A and Spain's LaLiga.