DAZN BET LAUNCHES IN THE UK

DAZN BET, the partner betting proposition of leading sports entertainment platform DAZN, has launched beta product in its first market – the UK

Pilot will allow the company to test and build the optimal gaming and betting experience and delivers on DAZN's commitment to enhancing interactive experiences for fans

Spain , other European markets, and Ontario are planned for launch later in the year

LONDON, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DAZN BET has soft launched a beta product in the UK, its first market.

DAZN BET is the result of a strategic partnership with DAZN, the world's leading sports entertainment platform that is fast becoming a one-stop shop for everything a sports fan wants.

Today's launch sees DAZN BET start to refresh the casual betting market by creating a more recreational, sociable, and relevant experience for today's sports fan.

The market-entry beta product will allow the company to begin to learn how DAZN's global subscribers like to interact with a betting and gaming offering.

DAZN is a live and non-live sports streaming and entertainment service available in over 200 regulated markets, giving DAZN BET invaluable access to an engaged customer base.

DAZN is fast becoming the daily destination for sports fans. Its ambition is to reinvigorate sports broadcasting by delivering the widest catalogue of sports contents to fans globally while creating a truly 360-degree interactive sports entertainment experience for customers.

Soon, DAZN customers will be able to not only watch live and on-demand sport, but listen to and read about sport, enjoy betting, buy sporting NFTs, tickets, and merchandise.

Mark Kemp, CEO, DAZN Bet, said: "The initial launch of DAZN Bet is the start of an exciting journey across media and sports betting and further delivers on commitments we have made to revitalise sports viewing for fans. We are on a mission to create a richer entertainment product that over time is integrated into DAZN's daily destination sports business, where possible. Whilst this market entry will be a learning phase, our goal is to provide sports fans with a fantastic recreational sports betting product for DAZN's global sports fans community. It is a journey, and we begin it now."

