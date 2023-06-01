DAYCO BRAND DEBUTED AT MOTOR CHINA 2023

ROSEVILLE, Mich., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dayco is a leading engine products and drive systems supplier for the automotive, industrial and aftermarket industries, supplying original equipment components to manufacturers from around the world.

From May 19th-22nd 2023, the Beijing International Motorcycle Exhibition was held in the China International Exhibition Center (Shunyi Hall) and Dayco, alongside more than 260 OEMs from several countries and regions, including the United States, Italy, Germany, France, Japan, the United Kingdom, Spain and South Korea, participated exhibiting more than 500 new motorcycle models, of which over 15 models were not only shown for the first time in China, but anywhere in the world.

Many of these motorcycles, from brands such as BMW, HaoJue, VOGE, HANWAY, Broodwalker, Mojiang, Benda and other famous motorcycle manufacturers, featured Dayco high-performance timing belts, which are an excellent solution to replace chain systems and a great choice for the personal mobility industry. Based on its global technical R&D support, Dayco has achieved localization of its high-level timing belts, and by combining with strategic partners' system development and test capabilities, Dayco provides better service to its customers, which will quickly accelerate market share gains.

This was the debut of Dayco high-level timing belts in the Motor China Exhibition and a great milestone for Dayco industrial belts development. "Motor China Exhibition is a large-scale professional motorcycle exhibition in China and even on the world stage. It's the first step for our industrial belt development. So, special thanks to Chinese motorcycle OEMs trusting in the Dayco brand, which was a notable recognition of Dayco's high-level timing belt products. In the future Dayco will continue to work with strategic partners to accelerate project development, strengthen the Dayco brand's position and provide more high-performance timing belts for the motorcycle industry in China," said Charlie Zhang, Sales Director, Dayco China-Belt Division.

About Dayco

Dayco is a global leader in the research, design, manufacture and distribution of essential engine drive systems and aftermarket services for automotive, truck, construction, agriculture and industrial applications.

Through our expertise in transferring power quietly and efficiently, Dayco has emerged as the leading global system solutions provider for hybrid electric vehicles. Dayco's 100+ years of experience in drive systems allows us to equip all customer applications around the world with the most effective drive systems to meet customer specific performance requirements. Dayco's world class global distribution network services the aftermarket industry with a full offering of kits and products to meet each local market's need. We accomplish this with a dedicated global team that respects one another, shows humility through continuous learning and acts like owners in everything we do.

Dayco has more than 40 locations in 22 countries and over 3,600 associates. For more information about Dayco, visit the Company's website at www.dayco.com

SOURCE Dayco