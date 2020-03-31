Daya Dimensi Global (DDG), an HR Path Company, Announces Rebranding and New Leadership in Australia

SYDNEY, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The HR Path Group's recent acquisition, Daya Dimensi Global (DDG), an SAP HCM partner, operating in Asia Pacific, officially begins its new corporate rebranding to HR Path in Australia.

HR Path is known as the leading independent IT consultancy and service provider for large human resources information systems, founded in 2001 by Cyril Courtin and Francois Boulet. DDG is an HR consulting company and an SAP HCM Partner, that has been operating in Asia Pacific for over 15 years with a strong history in Human Resource Management consulting and 9 years of experience in implementing SuccessFactors systems. DDG consults across a range of industries for companies from 200 employees to large corporate organizations engaging over 500,000 employees and has delivered some of the largest implementations in the APAC region.

"The launching of HR Path rebranding is an evolution in business. Our three business lines are to advise, implement, and run combine to create and support the best end-to-end HR performance solutions for our clients. Expanding thorough Australia, with more professional expertise, and transferring worldwide knowledge, HR Path joins forces in fulfilling what customers need," said Cyril Courtin, one of the HR Path founders.

Cyril added, "this change will enable HR Path to reinforce the global position especially in Australia, a strategic area for HR Path."

"We have been a part of HR Path Group since May 2019. The launching of HR Path brand is an evolution in our business, and we have established a strong team, ready to face the transformation challenge. We recently appointed Vanessa McPherson as Managing Director Australia to accelerate the development of this country," said Peter Goldrick, Managing Director, DDG.

The new HR Path Australian leadership has collectively set their mind to expand HR Path into a global leader of Human Resource performance solutions from advising to execution. The HR Path rebranding and new HR Path Australian leadership lay a foundation for the growth and development of our teams and our services to deliver effective results for both the HR Path team and clients.

About HR Path

HR Path, an expert and a major player in Human Resources, helps companies for whom human capital is essential in their digital transformation. Advise, Implement & Run are the 3 business lines of HR Path which contribute to the corporate HR performance. Founded in Paris (France) in 2001, its 1000 talents support more than 1300 clients in 18 countries. To this date, its turnover is of €115 million.

