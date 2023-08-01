DAVINIA TAYLOR LAUNCHES NOOTROPICS & HALAL COLLAGEN

Davinia Taylor, 'X2 Sunday Times Best Selling Author', announces the long-awaited arrival of BRAIN POWDER. An energy boosting Nootropic with a high-octane campaign to match. Plus, Halal Collagen.

LONDON, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Davinia Taylor, launched WillPowders in 2021 to offer a range of science-led, nutrient dense supplements and clean nutrition to help those struggling with bad eating habits, yo-yo diets, brain-fog and hormonal fluctuations.

After turning her own life around, battling depression and addictions whilst shedding an incredible 3 stones through nutritional supplements, diet, and exercise, Davinia wants everyone to be able to achieve optimal health.

Today, the entrepreneur introduced two exciting new products to her WillPowders range, including halal collagen and a Nootropic, Brain Powder.

Brain Powder Nootropic is the perfect way to get a boost of energy and mental clarity whenever you need it. Whether you're studying for an exam, working on a project, need energy to clean the house or just wanting to feel more awake and energised, WillPowders has the answer. With added L-theanine for a cool, calm focus to help improve mental focus and clarity and zero carbs, zero sugar, zero insulin spike it's also suitable for fasting.

Davinia hopes to reach more people with the introduction of a halal collagen. Davinia added, "It was a chance meeting with Nargis Malik who runs a Cryotherapy clinic near my home in Lancashire whilst I was training for the Manchester Marathon. "We got talking about how my WillPowders collagen manufactured in Switzerland was not halal and it raised the question about the suitability of WillPowders collagen for a halal diet."

The new halal collagen (on sale alongside the original WillPowders Swiss collagen) comes from grass-fed cattle which is difficult to source, ensuring that the cows are fed a quality grain so that the product remains nutrient dense. The halal collagen is fully compliant to the highest certified standards, packaged in a halal compliant facility and is suitable for the whole family.

Brain Powder and halal collagen are now available at www.willpowders.com .

WillPowders offers simple, accessible hacks to improve mood, brain health, family health, weight loss, crush cravings and boost energy to make you feel not just better, but AMAZING.

