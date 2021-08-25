David Silver joins the Board of Phaidon International

LONDON, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Phaidon International, the business backed by Quilvest Capital Partners is delighted to announce that David Silver has joined its TopCo Board as a Non-Executive Director.

After practising as a lawyer in London, David spent over 23 years in investment banking, the last 9 years of which were as Head of European Investment Banking for a US investment bank. David has completed over 100 M&A transactions globally, working principally with services and tech-enabled services companies, owned by entrepreneurs and private equity firms. Many of these transactions have involved US and European companies focused on talent acquisition, management and engagement, which is how he first met Phaidon.

Harry Youtan, Chief Executive Officer at Phaidon International commented, "We are delighted that David is joining Phaidon. He brings valuable experience in areas that will be instrumental in strengthening our offering as we continue to scale our business globally and deliver better value to our clients and candidates."

Andy McRae, Non-Executive Chairman at Phaidon stated "We are thrilled that David has accepted our invitation to join the board. David has significant knowledge and experience of the international staffing industry having acted as lead adviser to many of the largest M&A transactions within the staffing sector in recent years and we look forward to working with him as we continue to execute on our ambitious growth plans."

David Silver said "I am excited to be joining Phaidon International. The business has a fantastic reputation in its markets and a phenomenal management team. I am looking forward to working with Harry, Andy and Quilvest to support Phaidon's growth and the continued creation of value for all stakeholders."

Jay Takefman, Co-Head Lead Private Equity at Quilvest Capital Partners added, "Phaidon continues to deliver exceptional results, consistently outperforming the industry and it is great to have someone of David's calibre join the board."

Phaidon International operates from 12 offices across North America, Europe and Asia. It has been recognised as one of the Largest Direct Hire Firms Globally in addition to One of the Fastest Growing.

About Phaidon International:

Phaidon International is the leading global Professional Search Business which focuses on delivering business-critical talent for hard to fill roles across Financial Services, Life Sciences, Supply Chain, Technology and Engineering. From Phaidon's 12 offices across North America, Europe and Asia it employs 800 staff and delivers talent solutions to clients in over 60 countries. Its clients range from the Fortune 500 through to venture funded startups. Phaidon is backed by Quilvest Private Equity.

