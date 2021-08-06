OSLO, Norway, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- David Phillips has been appointed Head of UK and Investor relations for Aker Carbon Capture effective August 1, 2021. He will also support Aker Horizons on investor relations.

Phillips joins the company from HSBC's Global Banking & Markets business, where he worked in London as Head of Equity Research for Europe, and before this in New York as Global Head of Resources & Energy Research.

Phillips' previous experience also includes roles at Aker Solutions, where he was responsible for Industry & Investor Relations.

"We are excited to welcome David Phillips back to the Aker family, in particular to add his expertise and insight in this critical role for Aker Carbon Capture," says Valborg Lundegaard, CEO Aker Carbon Capture.

Phillips holds a PhD in chemistry from Cambridge, and a MA/BA from Oxford.

Media contact:

Ivar Simensen, mob: +47 464 02 317, email: ivar.simensen@akerhorizons.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-carbon-capture-as/r/david-phillips-appointed-head-of-uk-and-investor-relations-of-aker-carbon-capture,c3393016

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/aker-carbon-capture-as/i/davidphillips-1,c2940263 DavidPhillips 1

SOURCE Aker Carbon Capture AS