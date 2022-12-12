DAVID BROCKLEHURST APPOINTED HEAD OF ONCOLOGY AT ASTRAZENECA UK

LONDON, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AstraZeneca UK announces the appointment of David Brocklehurst as Head of Oncology in the UK.

In this role, David will be responsible for driving AstraZeneca's ambition to lead a revolution in oncology and redefine cancer care in the UK. As well as overseeing all aspects of its portfolio and pipeline in oncology, he will lead the organisation in delivering its leadership initiatives aimed to deliver the best possible patient outcomes. This includes partnerships to help the NHS diagnose people with cancer, identify the right treatment for them earlier in their cancer journeys, and ensure that the cancer care pathways within the NHS are optimised to enable quicker and smarter disease management.

David has been with AstraZeneca for 13 years and has held roles of increasing responsibility that include leading global teams for breast cancer and immuno-oncology. In his most recent role as Vice President, Oncology Business Unit Head for the Nordics, David was responsible for bringing all of AstraZeneca's innovative oncology medicines cancer patients in Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland and Iceland.

Greg Rossi, Senior Vice President of oncology, Europe and Canada at AstraZeneca, said: "In his most recent role as head of our oncology business in the Nordic region, David led the team through a period of unprecedented growth, building a highly-effective and innovative cross-functional team that has changed clinical practice and delivered significant impact for patients. I'm delighted that he has accepted this opportunity to lead our oncology business in the UK and I'm confident that he will continue to accelerate our impact on cancer care in the years ahead."

David Brocklehurst added: "I am very excited to be taking on this new role at AstraZeneca UK alongside such a passionate and determined team. My goal is to drive forward the great work being done in the UK that makes a real difference for patients' lives. A core part of the solution are the innovative partnerships we continue to build with the NHS and the life sciences community; meaning we can respond to the challenges the NHS faces. We will keep developing innovative medicines that meet the varying needs of patients that can have transformational implications for people living with cancer across the UK."

