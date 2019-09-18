Datumate and Dorsch Group Announce Strategic Partnership

Datumate and Dorsch team up to deliver advanced construction data analytics to the German infrastructure construction market

YOKNEAM, Israel, and FRANKFURT, Germany, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Datumate and Dorsch Group are pleased to announce today that they have entered a strategic partnership, combining Datumate's innovative construction data analytics platform DatuBIM™ with Dorsch Group's industry-leading construction planning and consultancy services.

The partnership will enable Dorsch to expand its digitalization services from planning to the entire construction lifecycle. DatuBIM™ provides digital monitoring and documentation of managerial and engineering construction processes and establishes a single, permanently updated source of digitized project assets from planning through execution and maintenance. As part of this strategic partnership Dorsch Group will sell, deliver and support DatuBIM™ services to customers in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, whether they undertake new infrastructure builds or rebuilds of existing infrastructure.

"We are excited to be working with such a well-established partner in the market as Dorsch Group to help customers across the DACH region to digitally transform and optimize their construction projects," said Tal Meirzon, CEO of Datumate. "Together we will drive the adoption of data analytics that delivers the insights companies really need."

"Our partnership with Datumate and the benefits of their digitalization platform for optimizing planning, project execution and assets management, strengthens our portfolio. Providing the most innovative technology helps to address the risks and challenges our customers are facing. This partnership is a powerful combination of technology and expertise, and we are convinced it will bring outstanding ROI and business impact for our customers," said Andreas Schweinar, CFO of Dorsch Group.

About DatuBIM™

DatuBIM™ 2.0, is a non-intrusive, end-to-end service and collaboration platform that delivers automated construction data analytics within hours of data capture, as well as comparison against design plans and execution progress. As-built digital twins and automated multi-dimensional, customized analytics deliver valuable insights for optimizing, controlling and documenting processes, quality and budget. DatuBIM™ cloud-based software offers value to project owners, managers and contractors, and the full range of construction industry professionals.

About Datumate

Datumate develops software and services that utilize big data analytics, machine learning, state-of-the-art computer vision, and drone and camera technologies. Our flagship services and products, DatuBIM™ and DatuSurvey™, revolutionize traditional core processes like infrastructure construction project execution management and facilitate digitalization of the entire asset lifecycle from planning, through execution and maintenance.

For more visit: www.datumate.com

About Dorsch Group

For nearly 70 years, Dorsch has been a reputable consulting and engineering partner for clients in industry, private investors and public institutions. With around 2,000 employees, the Dorsch Gruppe counts among Germany's largest independent planning and consultancy companies. Internationally, it has several branches and is also represented by numerous project offices in more than 40 countries.

For more visit Datumate at InterGeo Stuttgart (Hall 3, Stand F3.070) or at www.dorsch.de

