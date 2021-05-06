Datora arrives in Israel

Expansion has the goal to come closer to the startups and businesses

SAO PAULO, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Datora Group, a 30 year Brazilian multinacional company specializing in telecommunications and Internet of Things, announces its arrival to the Israeli ecosystem in partnership with the Israeli company IBI-Tech. Currently, the organization also operates in Spain, United States, Guatemala, Argentina, Colombia, France and Sweden.

Datora is on attracting international companies to Brazil, stimulating partnerships in the generation of business and competitive solutions, especially agrobusiness, cyber security, remote-work solutions, big data and telemedicine.

"Our goal is to be close to regional business and startups forming a great hub of innovation aims to became a global reference in disruptive technologies inclouding various sectors, and to follow Israel's contributions to 5G technology, which Israel has so much contribute", says Tomas Fuchs, CEO of Datora Group. The company is implementing a core for standalone 5G networks. The ideia is to offer it as a service for anyone who wants to enter the 5G auctions in Brazil.

"We also will work together with IoT equipment and sensor manufacturers as partners and facilitators of the local operation, bringing gains in logistics and simplifying the entry into the Brazilian market, in compliance with legislation", Fuchs explains.

There are some incentives in Brazil, like Telecommunications Surveillance Fund (Fistel), that will contribute to increase the sector's growth 2021, mainly leveraging new businesses related to IoT.

Datora Group is formed by Datora Telecom and Arqia (MVNO). Datora Telecom started operations in Brazil in 1993 and 3 years later was the first to supply VoIP in Latin America. Currently, it is present throughout the country and has offices around the world, with more than 2,000 clients, between operators and companies traveling more than 30 billion minutes annually and with more than 1 million IoT devices connected. In addition, it offers a complete portfolio of IoT and connectivity platform services/solutions. Arqia, the mobile technology unit of the Datora Group, was founded in 2011 to serve the IoT market, as well as being a facilitating platform for the entry of companies from any industry into the Virtual Mobile Operator market. The company, headquartered in Belo Horizonte (MG), was the first Virtual Mobile Operator (MVNO) to operate in the country.

