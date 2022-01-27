Date Sugar market forecast value in 2032 will exceed US$ 2,960 Mn - Exclusive Research by Fact.MR

Date Sugar Market is Expected to Register a CAGR of 4% during 2022-2032.

The latest research report by Fact.MR provides detailed information on key factors affecting growth in the Date sugar Market. It presents valuable insights on consumption, native of Date sugar Market. For the purpose of study, the market has been segmented in terms of form, end use, origin and sales channel.

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global growth rate in 2022-2023 is mostly to be 4% and the growth rate of middle east & Africa is 5% CAGR. In addition, as date sugar is widely used in desserts and different food items has increased sale of dates in the market. The sale of date sugar has crossed US$2000 Mn in 2022 and in addition to this the project market forecast value in 2032 will exceed US$ 2,960 Mn.

As global population has been switching from cane sugar as a sweetener to substitutes such as stevia, coconut sugar, monk fruit sugar and date sugar. Date sugar is commonly sold in natural/organic food stores since it is less processed than regular sugars.

In 2018, Bob's Red Mill Natural Foods, Date Lady, Now Foods and Glory Bee together accounted for over three-fourth of Tier 1 players' revenue. Mostly the date sugar business is owned privately and some are owned by the families. Some of the key companies including Bob's Red Mill Natural Foods and Barry Farms also offer date sugar online, through which they can track the demands of the customer.

Date sugar gas a good market in US & Canada as a great option for cane sugar. It is used in various dishes as an alternative for cane sugar. This is the reason of increasing in the demand of date sugar. It is not only use for house hold purposes but also in the food and beverage industry. It is immunity-boosting agent and hold antioxidant properties. Date sugar is expected to possess around more than 45% market share throughout North America.

Dates are consumed in large quantity in Middle-East & African countries which include Egypt, Iran, Algeria, Syria, Saudi Arabia and Iraq. It is also found in abundance which results in usage of dates in various products. The rate of the dates is comparatively low in the Middle-east & African countries. Investing in proprietary research to increase the solubility of date sugar so that Date Sugar can be easily used in beverages such as coffee and herbal tea. Date syrups are gaining popularity in vegan and paleo diets. Hence, according to Fact.MR, date syrups are expected to garner a market value of US$ 50 Mn in the assessment period.

Market Size Value in 2022 US$ 2,000 Mn Project Market Forecast Value in 2032 US$ 2,960 Mn Global Growth Rate (2022-2032) 4% Growth Rate of Middle East & Africa 5% CAGR

Key Takeaways:

The sales of date sugar are likely to exceeded US$ 2,000 Mn in 2022.

in 2022. The global growth rate in 2022-2023 is mostly to be 4% and the growth rate of middle east & Africa is 5% CAGR.

is 5% CAGR. Date syrups are expected to garner a market value of US$ 50 Mn in the assessment period.

Growth Drivers:

The consumer is shifting from cane sugar as a sweetener to substitutes such as stevia, coconut sugar, monk fruit sugar and date sugar which can result as growth in the market.

Availability of dates in Middle East and Africa along with demand from North America is positively influencing the sales of date sugar.

Key Restraints:

Date sugar can be proved on the expensive as compare to other substitutes.

Competitive Landscape

Date Lady is a key player in the date sugar industry. The company offers gluten free date sugar and is focusing on expanding their product range that would utilize date sugar as a key ingredient.

Key Companies Profiled:

Bob's Red Mill Natural Foods

Date Lady

Naturalia Ingredients SRL

Now Foods

Barry Farms

Teeccino

Clarks U.K. Ltd.

Chatfield's Brands

More Valuable Insights into the Date Sugar Market:

Fact.MR provides an unbiased analysis of the Date Sugar market, presenting forecast statistics for the period from 2022-2032. The study divulges compelling insights on the global date sugar market with a detailed segmentation on the basis of:

Key Segments Covered

· By Form:

Date Granules & Crystal



Powdered Date Sugar



Date Syrup/ Liquid

· By End Use:

Date Sugar for Industrial Consumption



Date Sugar for Food Production





Bakery







Confectionery







Snacks







Dressings and Condiments







Sauces and Spreads





Date Sugar for Beverage Industry



Retail Date Sugar Consumption

· By Origin:

Organic Date Sugar



Conventional Date Sugar

· By Sales Channel:

Direct Procurement of Date Sugar



Retail Sales of Date Sugar



Hypermarkets / Supermarkets





Discount Stores





Specialty Grocery Stores





Traditional Grocery Stores





Online Retail

Key Questions Covered in Date Sugar market Report :

The report offers insight into the Date Sugar market demand outlook for 2022-2032.

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for Date Sugar market between 2022 and 2032.

Date sugar market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry.

