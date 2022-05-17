DataProse Achieves Dramatic Growth in New Clients with ReadyPDF from Solimar Systems

SAN DIEGO, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Solimar Systems, Inc., provider of leading workflow software solutions for print production and digital communications, has announced that its customer, DataProse , has seen year-on-year increases up to 432% in clients using their PDF-based workflow. Since the introduction of Solimar's workflow solutions in 2001, DataProse has enhanced its internal workflows and external customer document access resulting in a substantial rise in clients using its PDF-centric workflow services supporting double-digit revenue growth.

By incorporating ReadyPDF® Prepress Server™ and other workflow enhancing solutions from the Solimar Chemistry™ platform they benefit from numerous workflow efficiencies and significant demand for its workflow services.

DataProse, based in Coppell, Texas, is a provider of turnkey solutions focused on converting customer data into electronic presentment and cost-effective production print output. Their business model requires a high degree of workflow automation and they selected ReadyPDF server combined with other solutions from Solimar's Chemistry platform, to achieve a tangible increase in efficiency across many areas.

DataProse utilizes several products in the Chemistry platform including the Solimar® Print Director™ Enterprise, Rubika® and SOLsearcher™ Enterprise which provide indexing, storing, and production print management.

"Using Solimar's ReadyPDF platform, we can reduce PDF file sizes by up to a substantial 95%, which dramatically streamlines our print output and creates an optimized file for fast e-presentment online," said Brian Ray, Chief Technology Officer for DataProse. "We have been very satisfied with the results using ReadyPDF and continue to find more ways to incorporate it in our overall workflow to further improve efficiencies across the business."

The company required a solution that would standardize all incoming PDF files before further processing occurred in the print production workflow. ReadyPDF enables PDF files to be processed more efficiently for e-delivery, archiving, and production printing. This benefits DataProse in streamlining both their pre- and post-press workflow processes.

"With large print runs in the tens of thousands, we need to prepare and process many jobs in a single shift," Ray continues. "As our client base grew and we spanned into new sectors, we quickly realized the changing mix, quantity, and quality of file types in use was quite a challenge. ReadyPDF standardized everything and vastly improves our overall consumer experience."

ReadyPDF can significantly reduce and even negate the need for operator intervention when issues arise, making it a fully automated process. This is especially beneficial for DataProse as they work with multiple printing hardware vendors across different locations. Additionally, with enhanced capabilities, the company saw the onboarding of new customers (working with a pure PDF application) halved from 60-90 days to 30-45 days.

"We are over the moon with how successful our platform has been in enabling DataProse to streamline their workflow and not only keep customers happy but attract new ones," stated Jonathan Malone-McGrew, Senior Director of Engagement at Solimar Systems. "The way in which ReadyPDF standardizes and optimizes data aligns perfectly with the automated workflow that they use."

About DataProse

Founded in 1990, DataProse has provided transactional business document design, output and presentment services for nearly 25 years. DataProse assists more than 350 clients across the U.S. through improved billing document presentation. DataProse clients more effectively communicate with customers while lowering billing costs, accelerating payment cycles and eliminating costly billing errors. With core competencies in the effective use of variable data, database management and cost–effective print technology.

With this experience as a leading provider of outsourced billing, print and mail presentment services, DataProse has strengthened this position in the Utility billing marketplace through longstanding relationships with industry software providers such as Harris Computer Systems, Superion, USTI, STW, Tyler Technologies and many others.

DataProse provides integrated turnkey solutions for recurring bills, invoices, statements, treatment letters, collection letters, important notices and one-time mailers. DataProse operates its Corporate Offices and primary production facility Coppell, TX. West coast operations are located in Oxnard, CA – Disaster recovery operations in Buffalo Grove, IL as well as sales offices throughout the US.

About Solimar Systems

Solimar Systems enables organizations around the globe to onboard, make ready, enhance, manage and deliver print and digital communications.

As an early adopter of the PDF output format, our Chemistry™ platform optimizes and drives a variety of print and electronic workflows including transactional and direct mail printing, accessibility, archive services, digital delivery and secure communications.

Celebrating 30 years in 2021, Solimar continues to deliver critical infrastructures to the high-volume digital printing industry. Our clients' case studies and testimonials demonstrate our significant ROI and world-class support.

