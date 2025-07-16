Datamaran Launches Datamaran Suite to Power Always-On ESG Strategy

New IROs Benchmarking Module and Multiple Reviewers Feature Deliver Greater Oversight and Strategic Clarity

NEW YORK and LONDON, July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Datamaran, the market leader in AI-powered risk and governance tools, announced the launch of Datamaran Suite – a powerful, modular platform designed to equip companies with everything they need to run an always-on ESG strategy. Built on the foundation of Datamaran Core, Suite introduces new tools for benchmarking, governance, and decision-making, including the highly anticipated IROs Benchmarking module. Additionally, Datamaran has enhanced its Materiality workflow with a new Multiple Reviewers feature.

"Datamaran Suite brings together audit-ready materiality analysis with powerful benchmarking and collaboration tools – enabling cross-functional teams to make boardroom-ready decisions backed by insights into best practices, regulatory developments, and peer trends," said Marjella Lecourt-Alma, CEO and co-founder at Datamaran.

Introducing IROs Benchmarking: The Ultimate Peer Insights

At the center of the Suite's expanded capabilities is IROs Benchmarking, a new module that allows companies to compare their disclosed impacts, risks, and opportunities (IROs) against those of peers across industries and geographies. This intelligence enables alignment with industry norms, highlights disclosure gaps, and strengthens internal governance by equipping executives with evidence-backed insights.

"Your IRO disclosures are a reflection of your strategic priorities," added Lecourt-Alma. "With Datamaran Suite, companies gain a clear view of how their disclosures stack up and, just as importantly, they get a scalable system that reflects the complexity of ESG today. Our clients tell us they value the efficiency of having materiality, regulatory monitoring, and benchmarking in one place. At the same time, we're listening closely to those who want even more tailored insights and specialized support, and we're building with those in mind."

New Feature: Multiple Reviewers for Enhanced IRO Evaluation

Alongside IROs Benchmarking, Datamaran has also rolled out a major upgrade to its Materiality Analysis workflow, which is part of Core and Suite: the Multiple Reviewers feature.

This enhancement allows companies to assign up to 25 reviewers per topic when evaluating IROs. By incorporating diverse internal perspectives, organizations benefit from more thorough and consistent assessments. The platform's built-in scoring logic calculates average scores automatically once all assessments are complete, providing a transparent and robust output for audit and governance purposes.

The Advantage of Suite: One Platform, Total Oversight

Datamaran Suite integrates Core's AI-powered materiality capabilities with new governance tools, including:

Topics Benchmarking – Understand how peers frame ESG issues to refine strategy





– Understand how peers frame ESG issues to refine strategy Target Setting – Develop evidence-based ESG goals rooted in stakeholder expectations





– Develop evidence-based ESG goals rooted in stakeholder expectations Harbor+ Access – Join an exclusive global community of ESG professionals, with access to regulatory updates, peer roundtables, and more





All modules operate within a single secure platform, giving sustainability, risk, legal, and compliance teams total oversight and strategic clarity. Datamaran Suite is available today for all new and existing clients. To learn more or request a demo, visit https://www.datamaran.com/datamaran-suite .

Contact: Helen Skeen, Senior PR and Content Manager: helen.skeen@datamaran.com .

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2671133/Datamaran_Logo.jpg