Datacenter.com Completes Expansion of Amsterdam Data Center

Strong demand for colocation space in Amsterdam leads the expansion of Datacenter.com AMS1

AMSTERDAM, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Datacenter.com, the international carrier-neutral data center-as-a-service company, announced it has completed phase II of its Datacenter.com AMS1 data center. The expansion was necessary due to the strong demand from domestic and international enterprise and cloud computing customers looking to reduce IT infrastructure costs.

The data center floor area of Datacenter.com AMS1 has been increased by 30% to 1.800 square meters (approx. 19.400 square feet). This has created room for an additional 250 cabinets. In additional, 1,5 megawatt of additional power supply has been realized. Phase II of this carrier-neutral data center facility is now available for existing and new customers.

Datacenter.com AMS1 is strategically located in Amsterdam Southeast, on the prime fiber network routes from international carriers and backbones in Europe. Datacenter.com Amsterdam AMS1 is engineered to deliver redundant critical power and cooling, allowing for concurrent maintenance without interruption based on the Uptime Institute TIER III architecture.

"Amsterdam continues to be a major central hub for data centers and our customers require top of the line infrastructure and flexible offerings. We continue to strategically expand Datacenter.com's footprint based on customer and market demands" Datacenter.com CEO Jochem Steman said. "Datacenter.com's innovative data center offering provides significant operational efficiencies and costs benefits for our customers. We look forward to continuing to support our valued existing customers and new customers at our Datacenter.com AMS1 facility and other locations to meet their data center needs and meet them as quickly as possible."

About Datacenter.com

Datacenter.com is motivated by the belief that all companies seeking data center and colocation offerings should have access to greater efficiency and flexibility at a reasonable price. With our state-of-the-art data center services, we meet the market's growing need for energy-efficient, highly interconnected and modular colocation facilities, in which organizations can flexibly and securely host their critical IT infrastructure while cloud computing needs are addressed. Datacenter.com's customized, reliable and innovative data center solutions are accompanied by the company's best-in-class customer support. Datacenter.com is a proud member of the European Data Centre Association (EUDCA). To learn more about Datacenter.com, visit https://datacenter.com or follow Twitter @datacenter_com or Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/datacenter.com

