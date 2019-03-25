Data Intensity to showcase Oracle Autonomous Database technology

Data Intensity is a Platinum Sponsor and Autonomous Keynote Speakers at Oracle OpenWorld Asia 2019

BEDFORD, Mass., March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Intensity is pleased to be a Platinum Sponsor of Oracle OpenWorld Asia 2019 and Autonomous Keynote Speaker at the Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Singapore from March 26-27, 2019.

"As an early adopter of Oracle Autonomous Data Warehouse, Data Intensity is proud to be an Oracle Platinum Partner and leading Oracle's latest technology adoption," comments CEO, Tony Sumpster. "Visit our booth at Oracle OpenWorld Asia and speak to our experts to see how we can help you challenge assumptions, design for better outcomes, and leverage transformational technologies to create future possibilities now."

Data Intensity's CTO, James Anthony and CMO, June Manley also have Keynote and Breakout Sessions during the two-day event. James will be discussing how Data Intensity used the Autonomous Data Warehouse Cloud with Oracle Analytics Cloud to provide a rapid solution to an age-old business problem; whilst June will be discussing how successful companies evolve to not only respond to customer, employee, and partner needs, but focus on strategies and technologies that straddle digital transformation.

Be sure to mark your calendars and not miss the following Data Intensity Speaking Sessions:

June Manley , CMO: Digital Transformation: The Future of Business and IT

Date: Wednesday, March 27



Time: 1:05 pm – 2:25 pm

Location: Arena 1 (Level 3)

James Anthony, CTO: The Robots are Coming – Oracle ADWC and Data Intensity a customer success story

Date: Wednesday, March 27



Time: 2:35 pm – 3:10 pm

Location: Arena 5 (Level 3)

Explore tomorrow, today with Data Intensity. Find out more about Oracle OpenWorld Asia 2019 by visiting our event page.

About Data Intensity

Data Intensity is the largest independent multi-cloud services provider focused on managing mission critical applications and services in a hybrid cloud world. Our purpose-built solutions and services focus on the lifecycle Design, Implementation, Support and Operation of technologies and platforms that power our customers' business processes. Customers choose us — and stay with us — because working with Data Intensity allows them to focus on their critical business needs while we focus on their applications and multi cloud investments to drive faster time to value.

