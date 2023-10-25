Data Centre Market Size to Grow USD 412740 Million By 2029 at a CAGR of 16.8% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Centre Market is Segmented by Type (Hosted Services, Public Cloud Services, Others), by Application (Internet Industry, Finance and Insurance, Manufacture, Government, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2029.

The global Data Centre market is projected to grow from USD 162560 Million in 2023 to USD 412740 Million by 2029, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.8% during the forecast period.

Major Factors Driving The Growth Of Data Centre Market

The ever-growing amount of data generated by digital applications, the growing popularity of cloud computing, the need for effective data management, and the demands of emerging technologies like 5G, IoT, and edge computing—all of which call for scalable, secure, and dependable data center infrastructure and services—are all driving the data center market's robust growth.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF DATA CENTRE MARKET

The quick digitization of companies and the spread of data-intensive applications are the main factors propelling the data center market's expansion. As companies depend more and more on cloud computing, big data analytics, IoT devices, and streaming services, they need data centers to handle, store, and analyze the massive amounts of data that are produced. Data center services and infrastructure are in high demand due to the ongoing digital revolution. The proliferation of online services, e-commerce, and remote work have all contributed to the broad acceptance of the Internet and the consequent rise in internet usage. Data centers are the backbone of internet connectivity, therefore this development is a primary driver of their expansion. Data centers guarantee smooth access to internet information and services, lower latency, and improve network stability.

The increasing utilization of virtualization and cloud computing technologies is driving the data center industry. A lot of businesses are moving their IT infrastructure to cloud-based services, which need the hosting of cloud platforms by data centers. Furthermore, data centers may maximize resource use thanks to virtualization technology, which improves operational efficiency and reduces costs. Edge computing is becoming more and more popular. It processes data closer to the source, or "edge" (such as Internet of Things devices). Decentralized approaches are crucial for applications such as autonomous cars and smart cities because they minimize latency and allow real-time data processing. This ecosystem depends on edge data centers, which open up the data center market to smaller, dispersed facilities.

Capital expenditures for data center infrastructure are driven by growing concerns about data security and regulatory compliance. Data must be managed and stored by organizations in locations that adhere to strict security and compliance regulations. The market for data centers is expanding due in part to the necessity of business continuity planning, data redundancy, and disaster recovery.

One important factor propelling data centers is the rollout of 5G networks. Data traffic will rise as a result of 5G technology's faster speeds and reduced latency, especially for applications like augmented reality and driverless cars. When it comes to managing the processing and storage needs of 5G networks, data centers are essential.

DATA CENTRE MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Manufacturers of global core data centers include NTT Communications, Amazon Web Services, and others. The top 5 businesses own around 45% of the market.

With a market share of over 65%, Asia Pacific is the largest, followed by North America and Europe, with respective shares of roughly 17% and 13%.

Key Companies:

GOOGLE INC

Alibaba Cloud

China Telecommunications Corporation

Microsoft

IBM

Oracle

Tencent

Equinix Inc

China Unicom

Digital Realty

China Mobile

KDDI

GDS

VNET

Cyxtera Technologies

Coresite

Iron Mountain

Beijing Sinnet technology

NTT Communications

Amazon Web Services

