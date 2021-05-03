Data Center Rack Market Size to Reach Revenues of around USD 2 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global data center rack market report.

The data center rack market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 7% during the period 2020−2026. This report offers market size in terms of unit shipment.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The data center rack market has grown by over 55% from 2019 to 2020, owing to the increasing demand resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, rising investment in hyperscale data centers, and the adoption of edge and modular data centers. In 2020, APAC received over 30% of the total investment in the rack market across the world. Within APAC, China led the market with over 45% of the rack market investment. The 42U rack size is expected to lead the market during the forecast period, with a cumulative revenue opportunity of around USD 3.2 billion for rack market vendors catering to the demand in this segment. Hyperscale data centers with a power capacity of over 15 MW, contributed to around 65% of the total rack market demand in 2020. There is increased adoption of OCP-based rack architecture, especially among hyperscale data center operators that will be a major boost to the growth of the 42U and 48U rack segments

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by rack size, products, end-users, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 6 key vendors and 29 other vendors

Data Center Rack Market – Segmentation

In terms of investment, the global 42U rack market is likely to lead the market, accounting for over USD 613 million by 2026. The global 42U racks market expects to reach over 376 thousand units in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8%. The demand for 42U will continue to be high, with steady growth in revenue due to the construction of new facilities and increased renovations.

by 2026. The global 42U racks market expects to reach over 376 thousand units in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8%. The demand for 42U will continue to be high, with steady growth in revenue due to the construction of new facilities and increased renovations. Enclosures & cabinets are likely to cross over USD 1.9 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6%. The adoption of racks and their associated accessories varies from one facility to another. The cost will increase based on accessories adopted. Most facilities are developing hot/cold aisle containment systems, where racks are installed with cable and airflow management accessories.

by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6%. The adoption of racks and their associated accessories varies from one facility to another. The cost will increase based on accessories adopted. Most facilities are developing hot/cold aisle containment systems, where racks are installed with cable and airflow management accessories. In 2020, the colocation market witnessed the installation of 400,000 racks. The APAC region was the major contributor, with the addition of 180,000 in over 95 colocation facilities. North America follows it with the acquisition of over 100,000 in over 110 colocation facilities. The Middle East & Africa region witnessed the adoption of over 18,000 rack capacity in over 20 colocation data center facilities.

Data Center Rack Market by Rack Size

Below 42U

42U

45−47U

48U

Other Sizes

Data Center Rack Market by Product

Racks Enclosures & Cabinets

Accessories

Data Center Rack Market by End-user

Colocation Data Centers

Enterprise Data Centers

Data Center Rack Market – Dynamics

About 120 hyperscale data centers were either operational in 2020 or being constructed and expected to be operational by June 2021, with significant contributions from Facebook, Digital Realty, Google, GDS Holdings, Apple, and COPT Data Center Solutions. These data centers together accounted for a rack capacity of over 365,000 cabinets, with over 3,000 rack cabinets added on average per facility. In the US, 47 hyperscale data center facilities added over 150,000 rack cabinets. In China, 17 data center facilities added over 71,000 rack cabinets. The US, China, India, Australia, Japan, and Sweden witnessed investments in around 85 hyperscale projects in 2020, together with adding over 280,000 racks. New entrants in the hyperscale space increased over the last year. In 2020, the market witnessed the entry of many new investors in hyperscale data center spaces that include T-Rex (US), Archer Datacenters (US), AQ Compute (Europe), Scala Data Centers (Latin America), Echelon Data Centres (Europe), PointOne (the US & Canada), Cirrus Data Services (US), Stratus DC Management (Worldwide), Mantra Data Centers (India), Digital Edge DC (APAC), IXAfrica (Kenya), and PAIX (Ghana & Kenya).

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Increasing Deployments of Edge Data Centers

Adoption of Open Rack Architecture

Growth in Adoption of Modular Data Center

Growth in Taller, Deeper, and Wider Rack Procurement

Data Center Rack Market – Geography

The North American data center market leads the data center industry with the early adoption of innovative infrastructure and investments from colocation service providers, hyperscale data center operators, enterprises, and government agencies. The region is an incumbent for new technological innovation for infrastructure in the data center arena. The region has also been active in the construction of hyperscale facilities with a power capacity of over 20 MW. The major contributors of market growth in North America are Facebook, Google, Equinix, Digital Realty, Compass Datacenters, Cologix, Vantage Data Centers, NTT Global Data Centers, QTS Realty Trust, CoreSite Realty, CyrusOne, and Switch. The US contributes around 45% to the overall data center investment traffic across the globe and is also one of the largest contributors in the global data center rack market.

Data Center Rack Market by Geography

North America

US



Canada

Latin America

Brazil



Other Countries

Western Europe

UK



Germany



France



Netherlands



Ireland



Other Countries

Nordic

Denmark



Iceland & Finland

Norway



Sweden

Central & Eastern Europe

Russia & Czech Republic

Poland & Austria

Other Central and Eastern Countries

Middle East

GCC



Other Middle Eastern Countries

Africa

South Africa



Kenya



Other African Countries

APAC

China & Hong Kong

Australia & New Zealand

India



Japan



Rest of APAC



Southeast Asia



Singapore





Malaysia





Thailand





Indonesia





Other South Eastern Countries

Major Vendors

Eaton

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Legrand

Schneider Electric

Rittal

Vertiv Group

Other Prominent Data Center Rack Providers

Austin Hughes Electronics

Beijing Finen Electronic Equipment

Belden

BLACKBOX

C&F Group

Cannon Technologies

Canovate

Chatsworth Products

Cisco Systems

Conteg

Crenlo (Emcor)

Cyber Power Systems

Dataracks

Delta Electronics

Enconnex

FUJITSU

Great Lakes Data Racks & Cabinets

IBM

Inspur

Oracle

Panduit

Prism Enclosures

Rack Solutions

Rahi Systems

Retex

Schroff (nVent)

com

Tripp Lite

USystems

Explore our data center knowledge base profile to know more about the industry.

Read some of the top-selling reports:

