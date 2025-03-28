Data Center Liquid Cooling Market worth $21.14 billion by 2032 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., March 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Data Center Liquid Cooling Market by Component (Solution and Services), End User (Colocation Providers, Enterprises, and Hyperscale Data Centers), Cooling Medium, Data Center Type, Type of Cooling, Enterprise, and Region - Global Forecast to 2032", global data center liquid cooling market is estimated at USD 2.84 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 21.14 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 33.2% during the forecast period.

The data center liquid cooling market is expected to grow faster because of the growing use of AI workloads and high-performance computing (HPC) with densifying racks above 30-50 kW makes traditional air conditioning inefficient. Thus, direct-to-chip (DTC), immersion, and cold plate solutions are necessary.

Hyperscale and edge data centers, particularly those sharply rising through 5G, IoT, and cloud computing, will be compelling factors for liquid cooling. The EU Energy Efficiency Directive for more stringent regulation about energy-efficient cooling through U.S. carbon emission laws is another factor driving conversion. It is projected that global data center energy demands will rise in 2030 to 8 percent of world consumption, making any efficiency component significant for liquid cooling at a potential 30-50 percent advantage. Innovations on dielectric fluids and two-phase cooling will further cement GRC, Iceotope, and LiquidStack technology as the future standard for liquid cooling.

By enterprise, the IT & Telecom segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing data center liquid cooling segment from 2025 to 2032.

The highest compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) in the data center liquid cooling market are mainly contributed by the IT & Telecom segment owing to the expansion of 5G deployments, cloud computing, and AI-based applications. The telecom providers are ramping up the installation of edge data centers to provide low-latency connectivity for applications like autonomous vehicles, IoT, and real-time analytics, all of which require efficient high-density cooling solutions. With heavier scaling of IT infrastructure, air cooling is becoming insufficient and therefore the telecom operators are moving towards direct-to-chip and immersion cooling in search of performance and energy efficiency.

More power is consumed at the 5G base station and network hub sectors while telecom companies are still expected to invest heavily in liquid cooling for the optimization of thermal management and sustainability. By 2032 this segment will continue to spearhead the conversion to liquid cooling that will enable cost-effective, high-performance network operations.

By data center type, the small and mid-sized data center segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of the data center liquid cooling market from 2025 to 2032.

By size segment of the data center liquid cooling market, small and mid-sized data center is projected to be the fastest-growing segment from 2024 to 2030 because of the growing uptake of edge computing, cloud services, and AI-based applications. This is evident, especially in SMEs and many regional enterprises, as they tend toward localization of data centers to enable reduced latency and better security and regulatory compliance. These are not hyperscale data facilities; hence, they do not have space and energy allowances for full-fledged cooling but are ideal for liquid cooling since it provide efficient heat dissipation and energy savings for high-density environments.

In addition to that, the demand generated by the emergence of 5G, Internet of Things, and content delivery networks (CDN) continues to demand compact, high-performance data centers in fueling the rapid adoption of liquid cooling. The small and medium-sized data centers will enormously influence the future of distributed computing by 2032; thus, accelerating towards significant growth in the market.

By end user, the hyperscale data center segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of the data center liquid cooling market from 2025 to 2032.

The hyperscale data center segment is expected to be the fastest-growing end-user segment in the data center liquid cooling market, driven by the increasing adoption of AI, cloud computing, and high-performance computing (HPC). Hyperscalers like Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, and Meta are expanding their infrastructure to support AI workloads, big data analytics, and real-time applications, all of which require high-density server configurations. As power consumption per rack surpasses 30-50 kW, traditional air cooling becomes inefficient, making direct-to-chip and immersion cooling essential.

Additionally, sustainability initiatives and energy efficiency regulations are pushing hyperscalers to adopt liquid cooling, which reduces power usage effectiveness (PUE) and operational costs. By 2032, hyperscale data centers will continue to dominate liquid cooling adoption, ensuring optimized performance and lower environmental impact.

North Americais estimated to be the largest-growing region in the data center liquid cooling market during the forecast period.

North America is projected to hold the largest data center liquid cooling market, thanks to the increase in the hyperscale data center buildouts, AI-based workload, and cloud computing demands. The region is home to the largest data center operators worldwide, namely, AWS, Microsoft, Google, and Meta, who are investing heavily in direct-to-chip and immersion cooling technologies to enhance energy efficiency and sustainability. Severe government regulations on carbon emissions and the move toward green data centers are also playing a key role in the growth of liquid cooling.

By 2032, the power demand from data centers in the United States alone is expected to reach 35 GW, necessitating huge investments in energy-efficient cooling techniques. With a 70% increase in data center construction and record-low vacancy rates (2.6%), liquid cooling is now becoming a fundamental requirement in high-density, high-performance computing environments.

Rittal GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Vertiv Group Corp. (US), Green Revolution Cooling Inc. (GRC) (US), Submer (Spain), Schneider Electric (France), LiquidStack Holding B.V(US), Iceotope Precision Liquid Cooling (UK), COOLIT SYSTEMS (Canada), DUG Technology (Australia), DCX Liquid Cooling Systems (Poland), Delta Power Solutions (Taiwan), Wiwynn (Taiwan), LiquidCool Solutions, Inc. (US), Midas Immersion Cooling (US), BOYD (US), Kaori Heat Treatment Co,. Ltd (Taiwan), Chilldyne, Inc. (US), Asperitas (Netherlands), and STULZ GMBH (Germany) are the key players in the data center liquid cooling market.

