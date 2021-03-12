DappRadar announces the launch of its Binance Smart Chain Portfolio Tracker and NFT Rankings products

KAUNAS, Lithuania, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the best industry data, the largest dapp distribution network, and an industry-leading developer hub, DappRadar is the most trusted source for tracking, analyzing and discovering decentralized applications. Today, the business announces the launch of two new innovative products - the Binance Smart Chain Portfolio Tracker, and an expansion to NFT Rankings - adding greater depth to the overall DappRadar proposition.

Binance Smart Chain Wallet

Users come to DappRadar for accurate and real-time data, but stay for the portfolio tracker - a personalized hub to manage their digital holdings and monitor their net worth. When the Portfolio Tracker initially launched users were initially only able to connect their Ethereum wallet. However, from today they can now add their Binance wallet for an even more comprehensive overview of their digital holdings.

With Binance currently experiencing phenomenal growth and generating $700bn in transactional volumes in February, DappRadar CEO Skirmatas Januškas stated, "Binance Smart Chain is giving the more established protocols a run for their money at the moment. With users now able to manage both their Ethereum and BSC wallets in one place, it gives them increased clarity of their net worth. This is another significant milestone for the business." DappRadar continues to expand its ever-growing list of available BSC DeFi dapps.

NFT Rankings

In addition, the existing Non-Fungible Token proposition has been expanded to provide not only marketplace rankings but collections and real-time sales across multiple products. CDO and Co-Founder Dragos Dunica said, "I'm really pleased that we've launched this extension. Our users can now discover detailed information on buyer and seller wallets across our ranking and portfolio pages. It makes our NFT offering even stronger." The rankings will include important NFT projects like NBA TopShots , CryptoPunks and Avastars.

About DappRadar

Founded in 2018, DappRadar is a leading destination for tracking, analyzing, and discovering decentralized applications, and is currently tracking over 4,000 dapps across multiple blockchains, including Ethereum, EOS, TRON, WAX, and most recently adding BSC, Polygon (Formally Matic), and Flow. DappRadar takes a strong standpoint on data accuracy and provision, giving users access to the highest quality data, in an easy-to-use way.

We are proudly backed by Naspers Ventures, Blockchain Ventures, and Angel Invest Berlin. Their strategy is to invest in companies and sectors with high, long-term growth potential.

Blockchain is disrupting and revolutionizing a number of key industries and DappRadar has become a strong brand and product in the space.

https://dappradar.com/about-us

