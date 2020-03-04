Dante Labs Unveils Most Comprehensive Scientific Fitness Report Based on the Whole Genome to Unlock Personalized Fitness and Training

NEW YORK and L'AQUILA, Italy, March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dante Labs, a world leader in whole genome sequencing and data analysis, today announced the release of a Scientific Fitness Report intended for both Professional Athletes and Sport Amateurs, using the latest generation technology in genomics. With this new report, Dante Labs brings advanced genomic science in the daily life of athletes and fitness enthusiasts worldwide.

The new Report analyzes 114 conditions and provides actionable insights on what training, exercise activities and type of efforts, around Endurance, Strength, Sprint and Injuries. The report is a guide for personalized fitness, to choose the best types of fitness activities based on people's DNA.

People can download a sample report from the Dante Labs website.

https://www.dantelabs.com/products/fitness-report

Dante Labs reporting solutions leverage the company's database and own a 1,000 square meter sequencing center in Italy, which enables the company to offer personalized solutions and develop proprietary algorithms.

"Today we unlock personalized fitness," Dante Labs CEO Andrea Riposati commented, "Genomics will change how people will approach gyms, fitness and training. Fitness trainers and personal coaches will leverage genetics to create personalized training programs. This is the beginning of a revolution in fitness. As we sequence more genomes, we are thrilled to unlock new insights related to health and personal life."

About Dante Labs

Dante Labs is a world leader in whole genome sequencing tests and data analysis. To date, people in 97 countries have personally experienced the power of the whole genome thanks to Dante Labs. The company global whole genome sequencing platform enables individuals to access actionable insights on their predispositions, reaction to medications and personalised medicine everywhere in the world. Dante Labs has offices in New York, Helsinki and L'Aquila, Italy, where it operates a high throughput sequencing facility. To learn more, please visit www.dantelabs.com and follow @DanteLabs .

