Danish 3F Superliga Extends Collaboration with Stats Perform for In-Depth Opta Data

COPENHAGEN, Denmark and LONDON and CHICAGO, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Danish 3F Superliga has today announced a three-year extension with Stats Perform, the sports tech leader in data and Al technology, for the company to continue as the league's Official Event Data Partner.

The agreement will see Stats Perform extend its coverage of men's domestic football in the country, with Opta data now being collected for all matches played in Denmark's second tier, NordicBetLIGA, alongside every game in the top-flight through to the end of the 2023/24 season. Matches played in the domestic Danish Cup, Sydbank Pokalen, will also be collected.

After extending the partnership, Claus Thomsen CEO Superligaen A/S said: "I am very pleased that we are continuing our partnership with Stats Perform for another three years. This agreement will see a significant expansion of data coverage in Denmark, with NordicBetLIGA now enjoying the same in-depth Opta coverage already in place for our top-flight competition. This will be of great benefit to our partners and to our member clubs, who will be able to use this data to share insights and devise new, creative ways of building on their existing day-to-day interaction with supporters."

In addition to receiving live feeds from every game, incorporating advanced Opta Analytics insights including Expected Goals, the leagues and Clubs will have access to Opta Widgets to power visually engaging data insights across the league's digital ecosystem. Data will also be made available to the league's broadcast partners for use during live matches as well across 3F Superliga preview and highlights shows.

Each member club, across the two top tiers, will also have their own access to Opta data for use on their official digital channels including websites, apps, and broadcast hubs. Clubs also have the ability to share in-stadia data insights, on big screens and across official matchday collateral, to enhance their supporter's stadium experience.

Additional support will also be provided to the higher education sector in Denmark, with Danish Universities getting the opportunity to access domestic competition data for research purposes.

Alex Rice, Stats Perform Chief Rights Officer, added: "Superligaen A/S has been a valued partner of Stats Perform going back a number of years and I am delighted that they have recognised the significant value of Opta data – the world's leading and most reliable data source in professional football – by extending their agreement to cover additional domestic competitions. This deal will ensure that key stakeholders, including the league's major broadcast partners, can share compelling data-led stories with followers of Danish football to further enhance the global coverage of 3F Superliga and NordicBetLIGA."

