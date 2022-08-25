Dandruff Treatment Market Destine to Reach USD 13,249.21 Million with Size, Share, Industry Growth Rate, Demand & Revenue Forecast By 2029

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recent study report released by Data Bridge Market research with titled "Global Dandruff Treatment Market" (covering USA, Europe, China, Japan, India, South East Asia and etc) that highlighting opportunities, risk analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The large scale Dandruff Treatment market research report is generated with the combination of best industry insight, practical solutions, talent solutions, and latest technology. It gives explanation about a methodical investigation of existing scenario of the global market, which takes into account several market dynamics. With the market data of this report, emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the market for HEALTHCARE industry can be identified and analysed. Excellent practice models and method of research has been utilized in this report that reveals the best opportunities to thrive in the market. While creating global Dandruff Treatment market report, markets on the local, regional, as well as global level are explored.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the dandruff treatment market was valued at USD 8,126.88 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 13,249.21 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 6.30% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Dandruff is a scalp ailment that results in flaky skin and an itchy scalp. Shampoos for dandruff can be medicated (that require a prescription) or over-the-counter. This usually signifies that the medicine concentration in medicated shampoos is higher. Ketoconazole, zinc pyrithione, coal tar, and selenium sulfide, are common components. These compounds usually dislodge dandruff flakes from the scalp or battle Malassezia fungal proliferation, which can contribute to the formation of dandruff.

Dandruff is a scalp condition characterized by the presence of corneocytes, which can form groups. These clusters of white to yellowish scales create tingling in the affected area. Dandruff is most common from youth to middle age, when the sebaceous organ is at its most dynamic. There are various causes of dandruff, with Malassezia furfur, a growth, emerging as the dominant factor. Additionally, bacterial growth on the scalp damages the scalp layer corneum.

Some of the major players operating in the dandruff treatment market are:

AstraZeneca (U.K.)

Johnson & Johnson Private Limited (U.S.)

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited ( India )

) Cipla Inc. (U.S.)

L'Oreal ( France )

) Procter & Gamble (U.S.)

Unilever (U.K.)

Alliance Pharma PLC (U.K.)

Arcadia Consumer Healthcare (U.S.)

Vyome Therapeutics Inc. ( India )

) ACTICON LIFE SCIENCES ( India )

) JOHN PAUL MITCHELL SYSTEMS (U.S.)

JĀSÖN Natural Products, Inc. (U.S.)

Nikole Kozemetics ( India )

) DABUR ( India )

) Kao Corporation ( Japan )

) Philip Kingsley Products Ltd. (U.K.)

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA ( Germany )

) Arion Healthcare ( India )

Recent Development

In February 2022 , REIN announced the Launch of the Most Stylish Anti-Dandruff Shampoo. REIN is introducing an anti-dandruff shampoo and conditioner for discerning customers who value both performance and appearance. REIN combines anti-dandruff chemicals with natural extracts and oils to create a luxuriant and moisturizing solution with an energizing maritime flavor inspired by one of their favourite scents.

Opportunities

Increase in the number of research and development activities

The market's growth is fueled by an increase in the number of research and development activities. Along with this, rising drug approvals and launches will further propel the market's growth rate. For instance, in 2021, the 'GO Range' for Hair Care was introduced by St Botanica. Linseed Oil, Purple Mica, and Sunflower Oil are used in this line's GO Colored Purple Shampoo. It's made specifically for bleached and blonde hair. This will provide beneficial opportunities for the dandruff treatment market growth.

Moreover, the market's growth is fueled by investment to develop advanced technologies and increase the number of emerging markets. These factors will provide beneficial opportunities for the dandruff treatment market growth.

The investment made in the study would provide you access to information such as:

Dandruff Treatment Market [Global – Broken-down into regions]

[Global – Broken-down into regions] Regional level split [ North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , South America , Middle East & Africa ]

, , , , & ] Country wise Market Size Split [of important countries with major market share]

Market Share and Revenue/Sales by leading players

Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter's Five Forces, etc.

Market Size)

Market Size by application/industry verticals

Market Projections/Forecast

Key Industry Drivers

High prevalence rate of certain chronic conditions

The rising prevalence of certain chronic conditions across the globe will act as a major driver that will result in the expansion of the market's growth rate. Parkinson's disease and other nervous system conditions appear to increase the chance of dandruff. Having HIV or a compromised immune system has the same effect.

Increasing investment for healthcare infrastructure

Another significant factor influencing the growth rate of dandruff treatment market is the rising healthcare expenditure which helps in improving its infrastructure. Also, various government organizations aims to improve the healthcare infrastructure by increasing funding and this will further influence the market dynamics.

Furthermore, surging number of government initiatives to spread awareness and increasing number of geriatric population will result in the expansion of dandruff treatment market. Along with this, the rising level of disposable income and sedentary lifestyle due to rapid urbanization will enhance the market's growth rate.

Global Dandruff Treatment Market Scope

Treatment

Fluocinolone shampoos

Ketoconazole shampoos

Selenium sulfide shampoos

Shampoos containing salicylic acid

Tar-based shampoos

Pyrithione zinc shampoos

Type

Fungal Dandruff

Dry Skin-Related Dandruff

Oily Scalp-Related Dandruff

Disease Related Dandruff

Mode of Prescription

Over-the-counter (OTC)

Prescription

Product

Non-Medicated

Medicated

Drug Type

Branded

Generics

Age Group

Adults

Pediatrics

Neonates

Gender

Male

Female

End-Users

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Homecare

Others

Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Others

Dandruff Treatment Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The dandruff treatment market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, treatment, type, mode of prescription, product, drug type, age group, gender, end-users and distribution channel as referenced above.

The countries covered in the dandruff treatment market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America

North America dominates the dandruff treatment market in terms of market share and market revenue and will continue to flourish its dominance during the forecast period. This is due to the growing number of target population and rising healthcare expenditure will further propel the market's growth rate in this region. Additionally, the presence of major key players will further propel the market's growth rate in this region.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period of 2022-2029 due to rising awareness regarding Malassezia species in this region. Also, development of healthcare infrastructure and rising government initiatives will further propel the market's growth rate in this region.

Table of Contents: Dandruff Treatment Market

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insight Market Overview Covid-19 Impact on Dandruff Treatment in Healthcare Industry Dandruff Treatment Market, by Product Type Dandruff Treatment Market, by Modality Dandruff Treatment Market, by Type Dandruff Treatment Market, by Mode Dandruff Treatment Market, by End User Dandruff Treatment Market, by Geography Dandruff Treatment Market, Company Landscape Swot Analysis Company Profiles Questionnaire Related Reports

