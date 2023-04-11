Dairy Processing Equipment Market Outlook 2023-2032: Expected Market Size, Key Driver, Top Segments, And Lucrative Regions - By The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As per The Business Research Company's Dairy Processing Equipment Global Market Report 2023, the global dairy processing equipment market size will grow from $9.9 billion in 2022 to $10.8 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 8%. The dairy processing equipment market size is then expected to grow to $13.7 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of more than 6%.

The rising consumption of dairy products is likely to drive the dairy processing equipment market forward. Dairy goods are made from the milk of mammals and include a wide range of processed items such as cheese, butter, and yogurt. Dairy products are perishable and must be processed to prevent the growth of dangerous germs and extend shelf life. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, dairy product consumption in India is predicted to rise by 2.3% each year, reaching 108kg per capita in 2028. As a result, rising dairy consumption is driving the dairy processing equipment market growth.

The global dairy processing equipment market is segmented -

1) By Type: Pasteurizers, Homogenizers, Evaporators, Separator, Membrane Filtration Equipment, Other Types

2) By Operation: Automatic, Semi-Automatic

3) By Application: Processed Milk, Butter, Cheese, Milk Powder, Protein Ingredients, Other Applications

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the dairy processing equipment market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period followed by North America, Western Europe and then the Eastern Europe. The other regions covered in the dairy processing equipment market report are South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

As per the dairy processing equipment market analysis, the USA dairy processing equipment market is expected to grow from $2 billion in 2022 to $2.7 billion in 2027 at a rate of more than 6%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 6% from 2027 and reach $3.8 billion in 2032.

Dairy processing equipment refers to machines that help to perform various operations such as clarification, separation, homogenization, pasteurization and other operations to produce dairy products. The dairy processing machines transform milk into cream, cheese, fluid milk, butter, yogurt, buttermilk, pasteurized milk and many other products.

The dairy processing equipment market report describes and explains the dairy processing equipment market and covers 2017 to 2022, termed the historic period, and 2022 to 2027 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2027-2032. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

