DACH Stretch Film Industry to Reach US$ 451 Million by 2033 Amid Increasing Online Grocery Shopping Trends | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The DACH region's stretch film industry is primed for substantial growth, driven by the increasing demand for eco-friendly packaging solutions. Flexible and sustainable, stretch film offers significant environmental benefits compared to traditional packaging materials

NEWARK, Del., Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The DACH stretch film industry is set to attain a valuation of US$ 451 million by 2033. It reached US$ 343.9 million in 2023 from US$ 333.9 million in 2022. The industry is anticipated to witness a CAGR of around 2.8% from 2023 to 2033.

Flexible, sustainable packaging has fewer adverse effects on the environment when compared to other conventional materials aimed at curbing rising environmental pollution. It also initiates low consumption of raw materials, less use of energy, reduced waste production, and a small carbon footprint across several industries.

Strict government policies regarding the reuse and recyclability of plastic are increasing the need for environmentally friendly flexible packaging in DACH. It is also worth mentioning that flexible packaging emits about 80% less carbon dioxide than rigid packaging.

Similarly, it cuts down solid waste by about 60%, and a whopping 80% uses fossil fuels compared to rigid packaging. Growth in demand for stretch films is predicted due to the sustainability benefits of stretch film packaging.

"The new generation of stretch films that have a lower environmental impact has been made possible thanks to innovations in polymer technologies. Demand is rising from a number of industries, including food & beverage and logistics, where stretch film's versatility in palletizing and packaging has proven essential," says Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry.

Key Takeaways from DACH Stretch Film Industry:

The DACH stretch film industry witnessed a CAGR of about 1.5% between 2018 and 2022.

between 2018 and 2022. Austria is set to lead the DACH region by showcasing a CAGR of 3.9% in the forecast period.

is set to lead the DACH region by showcasing a CAGR of in the forecast period. Germany is estimated to dominate the field of pallet wrapping solutions and showcase a value CAGR of around 2.1% by 2033.

is estimated to dominate the field of pallet wrapping solutions and showcase a value CAGR of around by 2033. Switzerland's stretch film industry will likely exhibit a CAGR of 3.6% from 2023 to 2033.

stretch film industry will likely exhibit a CAGR of from 2023 to 2033. The polyethylene (PE) segment by material is set to expand 1.3 times the current value during the forecast period.

the current value during the forecast period. The food & beverage segment by end-user is projected to showcase a 2.5% CAGR in the forecast period.

Rising Popularity of Online Grocery Shopping Playing a Pivotal Role

The burgeoning popularity of online grocery shopping has brought about a transformative shift in consumer behavior, reshaping the traditional retail landscape. The paradigm shift is fueled by a confluence of factors, including technological advancements, evolving lifestyles, and the seismic effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Online grocery shopping is a time-saving boon for consumers. It also eliminates the need for navigating to physical store aisles, allowing individuals with busy schedules, working professionals, and multitasking families to reclaim valuable time.

As environmental consciousness grows, the surge in online grocery shopping underscores the need for sustainable packaging solutions. Consolidated deliveries and optimized routes aim to reduce the carbon footprint associated with individual trips to physical stores.

Competitive Landscape

Intertape Polymer Group Inc., The Ergis Group, Scientex Berhad, Coveris Holdings Inc., Megaplast Sa, Gebr. Dürrbeck Kunststoffe GmbH, Polifilm Group, Manupackaging Deutschland GmbH, Eurapack GmbH, Duoplast AG, and others are prominent players in the DACH stretch film industry. The Tier 1 players hold around 30% to 40% share in the DACH stretch film domain.

Leading companies are increasing their shares by creating cutting-edge goods with a number of unique features. In order to supply them with improved stretch films, they are also concentrating on joint ventures and partnerships with food producers, cosmetics manufacturers, and textile manufacturers.

For instance,

Coveris Holdings Inc. unveiled a new range of lightweight, next-generation stretch films with at least 30% recycled material in February 2022 . This would reduce reliance on virgin plastics and comply with the United Kingdom's plastic packaging tax requirements.

Future Market Insights (FMI), in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the DACH stretch film industry, analyzing historical demand from 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for 2023 to 2033. The study reveals growth projections on the DACH stretch film industry by material (polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, bio-plastics), end-use (food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, consumer products, paper, textile, cosmetics & personal care, building and construction, chemical and fertilizers), sales channel (direct sales, distributors, retail, e-commerce), and country from 2023 to 2033.

